Major League Baseball alums to lead youth clinic in South Surrey

Free skills event set for Monday evening at South Surrey Athletic Park

Young Surrey and White Rock baseball players will have an opportunity to learn from the best next week, as the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association is set to host a Legends for Youth baseball clinic in South Surrey.

At South Surrey Athletic Park (14600 20 Ave.) on Monday (July 16) from 5-7 p.m., three former major-leaguers – Shawn Chacon, James Lofton and Brian McRae – will lead youngsters through a series of exercises and drills. Approximately 200 youth players are expected to take part, according to a MLBPAA release issued Friday.

The clinic will be held at SSAP’s fields #1 and #2.

The alumni players will teach all aspects of the game, from pitching and catching to baserunning. Life skills, too, will be a focus of the event. The two-hour event will conclude with an autograph session and baseball giveaways.

Pre-registration is required – visit www.baseballalumni.com for details.

Previous story
Youth cyclists set to shine at Tour de White Rock
Next story
Cloverdale’s Box2Fit gym launches yoga program for people with Parkinson’s Disease

Just Posted

Civil Forfeiture Office gleans $102K from Surrey bust

Search warrants were executed on a condominium in Surrey and a rented storage unit in Maple Ridge

Free toad tour in south Langley, Surrey this Saturday

A Rocha Canada is inviting the public to see the mass migration of Western toads

‘Sensory Friendly Spaces’ in Surrey to help individuals and families with autism

New signs are among several City of Surrey initiatives noted at recent Canucks Autism Network event

No arts, sports for White Rock parkade

City staff last year suggested multiple uses in off-season, including vendors, car shows, art displays and archery

White Rock butterfly release honours loved ones lost

‘I just want my son to be remembered’

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

VIDEO: Possible drunk driver crashes into truck in Abbotsford

Driver threatens APD member while being detained

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

B.C. First Nations move to ban non-native moose hunting in Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in Nation target provincial government’s LEH moose hunts

Most Read

l -->