Make and break New Year’s ‘WrestleLutions’ this Saturday

All Star Wrestling’s professional wrestlers are looking to make and break some New Year’s WrestleLutions this Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Cloverdale-based wrestling company has a full line up for the event. Matt Xstatic will face Clark Connors in the opening contest to kick off the evening, before King Khash takes on Davey Boy Smith Jr in an attempt to take the Stu Hart Heritage Title.

Thunder From Jalandhar wrested the ASW Trans-Canada heavyweight title from Azeem The Dream with a camel clutch in a year-end match on Dec. 29. On Saturday, he must defend his title against challenger Christopher Ryseck.

The Canada vs. USA match will see Sgt. Mike Everest take on Azeem The Dream.

All Star Wrestling tag team champions Nick Price and Adam Ryder will defend their tag team titles against The Funkyard Dogs, and Girls Gone Wrestling Champion Malia Hosaka, now recovered from a motor vehicle accident, will return to All Star Wrestling to battle Liiza Hall.

The show will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (6050A 176 Street). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit www.allstar-wrestling.com. General admission is $15.75 and front row seats are $21 each.



