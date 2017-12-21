Mark Washington to return as the B.C. Lions defensive co-ordinator

Washington, also the Lions’ defensive backs coach, is entering his 11th season on the coaching staff

Mark Washington will return for a fifth season as the B.C. Lions’ defensive co-ordinator.

The Lions also announced Friday the addition of Randy Melvin as defensive line coach.

Washington, also the Lions’ defensive backs coach, is entering his 11th season on the club’s coaching staff.

“Among the reasons why I wanted Mark back are his leadership and work ethic,” head coach Wally Buono said in a statement. “The stability and continuity that Mark brings will allow our defence to grow stronger and become a dominant force in 2018.”

Melvin served as B.C.’s defensive line coach in 2011 when the club won the Grey Cup before leading to join the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent time at Purdue, Rutgers and Miami before rejoining the Lions.

“I am very excited to have Randy back coaching our defensive line,” said Buono. “He brings a high degree of intensity to his position which translates into a tough and physical style of play which we need in order to control the line of scrimmage.”

The Canadian Press

