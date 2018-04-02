Masters curlers hit the ice for nationals

2018 National Masters Curling Championships begin in Cloverdale, White Rock Monday morning

The 2018 National Masters Curling Championships have hit the ice this morning in Cloverdale and White Rock.

The 26-team event – which features 14 men’s and 12 women’s 60-plus curling teams from across Canada – was officially kicked off Sunday evening with opening ceremonies at the Cloverdale Curling Club, and the competition itself began this morning at 9 a.m., at both Cloverdale and Peace Arch clubs.

Today (Monday), Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will feature games at both clubs – starting at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – with bronze and gold-medal games set for Sunday.

The bronze matches will be held at Peace Arch Curling Club at 9 a.m., while the gold-medal finals are scheduled for Cloverdale, at 11 a.m. (women’s) and 2 p.m. (men’s).

To follow the tournament, visit www.2018masterscurling.com

