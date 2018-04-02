Masters curlers hit the ice for nationals

The 2018 National Masters Curling Championships have hit the ice this morning in Cloverdale and White Rock.

The 26-team event – which features 14 men’s and 12 women’s 60-plus curling teams from across Canada – was officially kicked off Sunday evening with opening ceremonies at the Cloverdale Curling Club, and the competition itself began this morning at 9 a.m., at both Cloverdale and Peace Arch clubs.

Today (Monday), Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will feature games at both clubs – starting at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – with bronze and gold-medal games set for Sunday.

The bronze matches will be held at Peace Arch Curling Club at 9 a.m., while the gold-medal finals are scheduled for Cloverdale, at 11 a.m. (women’s) and 2 p.m. (men’s).

To follow the tournament, visit www.2018masterscurling.com