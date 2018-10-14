Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday as a result of his hit on Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson on Saturday night in Florida. (NHL)

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday as a result of his hit on Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson on Saturday night in Florida.

Pettersson was taken hard into the end boards and slammed to the ice by Matheson in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-2 win. There was no penalty on the play.

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy afterwards and needed assistance to get to the locker-room. He did not return to the game.

In a post on its official Twitter feed on Sunday, the Department of Player Safety said Matheson would have a hearing for “interference/unsportsmanlike conduct” on Pettersson.

After the game, Canucks head coach Travis Green called the hit ”a dirty play.”

Pettersson has eight points (5-3) in five games this season. He was selected by the Canucks with the fifth overall pick in last year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Fourth-line centre Jay Beagle also left the game with an apparent hand/wrist injury after blocking a shot.

A team spokesman said the Canucks were travelling Sunday and that injury updates would likely be provided on Monday.

The Canucks (3-2-0) will continue their road trip Tuesday night against Pittsburgh.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winning streak comes to end in Victoria for Langley-based Giants

Just Posted

Murdered hockey coach honoured by Cloverdale association in three ways

Paul Bennett, a nurse who worked in White Rock, was shot to death in driveway of his home last June

Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Hogg to be next Liberal candidate for South Surrey-White Rock

MP to seek re-election

Electoral referendum explained to Probus

Semiahmoo Peninsula club educates itself on the upcoming referendum

South Surrey woman making strides for rare form of cancer

Kundan Uppal-Dubinsky to participate in this year’s multiple myeloma march

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Man struck by car in Burnaby: reports

Pedestrian was taken to hospital

Students unhappy with SFU’s response after alleged violent incident in class

Professor, students say a man threw chairs and hit a female student

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Report came in about a ‘disturbance’ in the Killarney neighbourhood

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

The brew aims to raise food waste awareness and provide funds for the food bank

Most Read

l -->