Young athletes get a taste of rugby during an event in Maple Ridge last year. On Jan. 28, Bayside Rugby will host a free “Try Mini Rugby” event in South Surrey for kids aged five to 12. (File photo)

Mini rugby session aimed at new players

Bayside Rugby to host event or boys and girls aged five to 12 on Jan. 28

Young Semiahmoo Peninsula athletes who might want to give a new sport a try will get the opportunity to hit the rugby pitch later this month, under the tutelage of the local rugby club.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, Bayside Rugby will host a free “Try Mini Rugby” event, for boys and girls aged five to 12. The one-hour rugby seminar is set to run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at South Surrey Athletic Park’s rugby fields. No pre-registration is required.

The one-hour session for the area’s youngest players comes a day after Bayside’s oldest squad hits the field for its second game after the winter break. On Saturday, Jan. 27, the Sharks’ men’s first-division side will host Kelowna, also at South Surrey Athletic Park. The men’s side also plays Jan. 20 against the Rowers.

