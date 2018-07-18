Monster trucks returning to Abbotsford

Monster Madness tour arriving in September

The monster trucks are coming back to Abbotsford.

The Monster Madness tour invades the Abbotsford Centre on Sept. 8, with the car crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contests and freestyle action.

Freestyle motocross athletes will also be performing tricks during the show.

Also scheduled is a pit party, giving the fans a chance to meet some of the drivers and get up close and personal with some of the trucks.

It’s the first time in several years that a monster truck event has come to Abbotsford.

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m., with the pit party running from 6 to 7 p.m.

Tickets, before service fees and taxes, are $36.75 (gold pit party), $31.50 for adults and $26.25 for children.

A special pre-sale began today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. and can be accessed by www.ticketmaster.ca/event/110054EFCE262256?did=venue&bba=1.

The general public tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Monster Madness will also have a strong presence at the annual Touch a Truck event, which occurs in the Abbotsford Centre’s parking lot on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hands-on event will feature interactive displays from Monster Madness, Vancouver Aquarium, Search and Rescue, Valley Driving School, Fix Auto and JRFM’s JR Joe and will also be available for photo opportunities. In addition, Monster Madness ticket holders will be able to add on a monster truck ride ticket with proceeds going to charity.

A barbecue lunch to benefit Basics for Babies will also be occurring at the Touch a Truck event. In addition to donations, the event will serve as a drop off location for diapers, baby food, formula and other items.

For more information on both events, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca.

Previous story
BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical
Next story
VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Just Posted

Former White Rock Renegades aim to carve out time for themselves with Team Canada

Sara Groenewegen and Danielle Lawrie-Locke competing this week at Canada Cup

Shaw services down in South Surrey/White Rock

Company says it will fix the problem as soon as possible

Fraser Health launches new drug-use support team to curb overdoses

Nearly 200 people have been killed by illicit drug overdoses in the region so far in 2018

Lower Mainland cools down as heat wave lifts

Environment Canada predicts temperatures in the mid to low 20s

RCMP divers search for missing Surrey man at Buntzen Lake

A swimmer was reported missing at 4:30 p.m Tuesday

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

Monster trucks returning to Abbotsford

Monster Madness tour arriving in September

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Most Read

l -->