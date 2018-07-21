Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

Zone 6 athlete Olivia Lundman crossed finish line with ease, to loud cheers in Cowichan

She’s a soccer player, cross country runner and pole vaulter – just to name a few – but it was her record-breaking race walk that garnered loud cheers and high accolades for B.C. teen Olivia Lundman this weekend.

On Friday, the 15-year-old Lantzville athlete smashed an 18-year-old record in the 1500 metre race walk, originally set by Victoria’s Megan Huzzey with a time of 7:27:48 in 2000.

Lundman crossed the finish line at the time of 7:22.41.

“Zone 6 is a huge zone and so everyone was cheering really loud for me,” Lundman said. “The encouragement really helped me get around the track and having a whole family there to support me was really fun.”

Ironically, Lundman didn’t walk into the sport on her own — it’s was her natural form and stature that got the attention of a Vancouver Island coach.

“I didn’t actually start race walking until I was 12,” Lundman told Black Press Media. “When some of my friends were practicing and they said ‘hey Olivia why don’t you come over and try it?’ and I said ‘Why not?’”

ZONE 6: Rugby star Maggie Banks carries family legacy to BC Games

ZONE 4: Heart surgery didn’t stop Liam Haysom’s journey to the BC Games

Young athletes who thrive in competition on the track will often talk about the pressure that comes along with high expectations, and Lundman said she’s no exception.

But with a few deep breaths, Lundman had her mind set on two numbers: 7:27.

“I was on the start line and that’s what was going through my head,” she said. “I’m going to break the record.”

Race walking has a large focus on technical form, with top athletes having to consider maintaining a swift pace while ensuring one foot is on the track at all times.

With one lap to go, Lundman picked up the pace but said she had to keep her form in order to not get disqualified.

“I just smoothly walked through the finish line.”

When she realized she had beaten the record time, it was first excitement she felt, then relief sunk in.

“The 1500 race walk, it hurts, and you’re in a lot of pain. You just cross the finish line and you’re just dead,” she said. “But knowing I broke the record made it all worth it.”

Set to enter Grade 10 in September at Dover Bay Secondary, Lundman carries a grace and calmness many teens strive to control, and meets it with a humble nature that’s earned her respect from peers both on and off the track.

It’s a sure-fire formula that will hoist her into her next big competition later this summer when she represents British Columbia at the IPSC Canada National Championship in Manitoba.

Follow along with Black Press Media’s full coverage of the B.C. Summer Games here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Canada Cup action continues at Softball City
Next story
PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

Just Posted

White Rock’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

Project completed Saturday

PHOTOS: Canada Cup action continues at Softball City

The Futures Gold final is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Softball City’s diamond No. 1

VIDEO: Critter Care opens its doors

Thousands attend open house at Langley wildlife rehabilitation centre

White Rock senior breaks wrist after tripping on gravel patch

74-year-old woman, who fell at the corner of Fir and Russell, says no one stopped to help

Firefighters rescue teen from Ocean Park cliff

Rescue lasted several hours

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

VIDEO: Critter Care opens its doors

Thousands attend open house at Lower Mainland wildlife rehabilitation centre

Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

Zone 6 athlete Olivia Lundman crossed finish line with ease, to loud cheers in Cowichan

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

ZONE 3: Luck played no part in getting Riley Ward to the BC Games

Langley baller flouts misfortune on the floor; he’d rather get by on hard work

BC Wildfire update on 14 major Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Combined 584g of cocaine, fentanyl and meth found in Abbotsford home

Charges pending against a man and a woman after police execute search warrant on Larch St. home

UPDATE: Abbotsford police seek info from public after man, 32, found dead

IHIT identifies victim as Sukhpreet Grewal, who they say was known to police

UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials

Most Read

l -->