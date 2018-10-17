White Rock Whalers goalie Jonathan Holloway earned a shutout Saturday against the Port Moody Panthers. (White Rock Whalers Instagram photo)

New netminder backstops White Rock Whalers to shutout win

Jonathan Holloway stops 31 shots in 3-0 victory over Port Moody Panthers

Put another win on the board for the White Rock Whalers.

The first-year Pacific Junior Hockey League squad notched its third win of the season Saturday, and in convincing fashion, no less, with a 3-0 shutout on the road against the Port Moody Panthers.

Credit for the clean sheet went to goaltender Jonathan Holloway, who was acquired by the Whalers in late September from the North Vancouver Wolf Pack in exchange for future considerations.

• SEE ALSO: Expansion White Rock Whalers earn first win

Holloway stopped 31 Panther shots in the win, while the offence was led by three different goal-scorers. Kalem Burns opened the scoring in the first period, Matthew Rogers scored in the second frame to double the lead, and Tyler Rogers – who also assisted on Burns’ goal – made it 3-0 in the third period.

Cameron Newson had two assists.

The Whalers are back on home ice this weekend, hosting the Ridge Meadows Flames Saturday night at Centennial Arena. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.


