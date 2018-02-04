New roles, new coaches for White Rock Tritons

The official start of the BC Premier Baseball League season is still a few months away, but the White Rock Tritons have been busy nonetheless – both on and off the field.

Several members of the Tritons’ organization travelled south to Phoenix last month, where they suited up with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Canadian-based “scout team” for a Perfect Game event. The team’s roster consisted of players from Western Canada and Ontario who were identified and recommended for the program by provincial team coaches, as well as Major League Baseball area scouts.

The squad was coached by Tritons’ general manager – and longtime MLB scout – Marty Lehn, as well as Tritons’ under-18 head coach Kyle Dhanani, who is a former Brewers minor-leaguer. The coaching staff was rounded out by former Major League players Shea Hillenbrand, Albie Lopez and Bob Didier.

Though the BCPBL season won’t official start until the spring, the organization will be holding tryouts this week for the Tritons’ bantam prep team. Tryouts are scheduled for Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m., and Feb. 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Players are advised to bring both indoor and outdoor gear.

Moves are afoot behind the scenes for the Tritons, as well.

Marty Lehn – formerly working under a ‘general manager’ title – is now officially the Tritons’ director of operations, while Dhanani, in addition to serving as head coach of the U18 team, is now the organization’s director of player and coach development.

The team has also partnered with Elevation Fitness for off-field training, and brought in a handful of new coaches. Mike Ellis of Armoury Baseball – a training academy in Surrey – is now the Tritons’ director of pitching development; former Tritons outfield Chad Stang – a five-year pro in the Milwaukee Brewers organization – is the team’s hitting coach; and Reed Lavallee – a former NCAA catcher – is the new bantam prep squad’s development coach and catching co-ordinator.

“All three teams project well this season,” Dhanani told Peace Arch News.

The changes come just one season after far more significant moves – after the 2016 season, Dhanani was brought onboard after former head coach Russ Smithson left the organization. Lehn joined the organization shortly after the conclusion of the 2014 season.