New roles, new coaches for White Rock Tritons

Semiahmoo Peninsula-based junior baseball organization prepares for upcoming PBL season

The official start of the BC Premier Baseball League season is still a few months away, but the White Rock Tritons have been busy nonetheless – both on and off the field.

Several members of the Tritons’ organization travelled south to Phoenix last month, where they suited up with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Canadian-based “scout team” for a Perfect Game event. The team’s roster consisted of players from Western Canada and Ontario who were identified and recommended for the program by provincial team coaches, as well as Major League Baseball area scouts.

The squad was coached by Tritons’ general manager – and longtime MLB scout – Marty Lehn, as well as Tritons’ under-18 head coach Kyle Dhanani, who is a former Brewers minor-leaguer. The coaching staff was rounded out by former Major League players Shea Hillenbrand, Albie Lopez and Bob Didier.

Though the BCPBL season won’t official start until the spring, the organization will be holding tryouts this week for the Tritons’ bantam prep team. Tryouts are scheduled for Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m., and Feb. 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Players are advised to bring both indoor and outdoor gear.

Moves are afoot behind the scenes for the Tritons, as well.

Marty Lehn – formerly working under a ‘general manager’ title – is now officially the Tritons’ director of operations, while Dhanani, in addition to serving as head coach of the U18 team, is now the organization’s director of player and coach development.

The team has also partnered with Elevation Fitness for off-field training, and brought in a handful of new coaches. Mike Ellis of Armoury Baseball – a training academy in Surrey – is now the Tritons’ director of pitching development; former Tritons outfield Chad Stang – a five-year pro in the Milwaukee Brewers organization – is the team’s hitting coach; and Reed Lavallee – a former NCAA catcher – is the new bantam prep squad’s development coach and catching co-ordinator.

“All three teams project well this season,” Dhanani told Peace Arch News.

The changes come just one season after far more significant moves – after the 2016 season, Dhanani was brought onboard after former head coach Russ Smithson left the organization. Lehn joined the organization shortly after the conclusion of the 2014 season.

Previous story
Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Just Posted

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

White Rock extreme-weather shelter had 543 visits so far this season

Shelter expected to move within two weeks

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

White Rock mudslide ‘looks to be an isolated incident’

City officials say ‘many factors’ could have contributed to slide

Partial White Rock promenade closures planned

Access to pier limited during Memorial Park work on Monday

Surrey families celebrate Groundhog Day

Annual event held at Newton Save-on-Foods

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Squamish pedestrian killed in crash on Sea-to-Sky

20-year-old man was hit by a tractor trailer Saturday morning

B.C. universities, colleges offering more training for marijuana industry

A university in Surrey is training students for the future of legalized pot

Photographer chronicles the underwater life of salmon in the city

How a man from Brazil became fascinated with the Lower Mainland program that preserves fish-bearing streams

Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Okanagan coach readying Team Canada freestyle athletes for Olympics

Members of Canada’s Olympic moguls mens and womens teams were training in Penticton this week

PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Six candidates square off to replace Christy Clark, take on John Horgan

Young B.C. athletes put to the test at RBC Training Ground

A Saturday qualifier in Langley let Lower Mainland athletes be assessed for Olympic potential.

Most Read