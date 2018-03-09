North Delta Secondary advances to semi finals at B.C. basketball championships

The Huskies fought their way to a 78-73 win over the fifth-seed R.A. McMath Wildcats of Richmond

North Delta Huskies’ Brandon Bassi against the McMath Wildcats in quarter-final action. (Gary Ahuja photo)

The North Delta Huskies are moving on to the semi finals after defeating Richmond’s R.A. McMath Wildcats.

The fifth-seed Wildcats were stiffer competition for the Huskies compared to the 13-seed G.P. Vanier Towhees, who NDSS beat Wednesday night 67-42.

The Huskies put pressure on the Wildcats in the first quarter, especially thanks to their three-point game, and established an early lead.

However, like in Wednesday’s game against G.P. Vanier, their opponents came back strong in the second, trading basket for basket. With a steal in the final seconds, McMath tied the game 44-44.

The score remained close throughout the second half, but the Huskies managed to pull ahead and punch their ticket to the semis with a 78-73 win.

The Huskies will face the first-seed Byrne Creek Bulldogs today at 5:15 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.



North Delta Huskies’ Armaan Johal against the McMath Wildcats in quarter-final action. (Gary Ahuja photo)

North Delta Huskies’ Suraj Gahir against the McMath Wildcats in quarter-final action. (Gary Ahuja photo)