North Delta Secondary soccer players sign with University of the Fraser Valley

Jashan Sandhar (left) and Vanita Bhullar have signed on to play next year with the UFV Cascades women’s soccer team. (University of the Fraser Valley photos)

Grade 12 students Jashan Sandhar and Vanita Bhullar will be leaving North Delta Secondary this summer to start their first season with the University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team.

Sandhar, who also plays basketball and field hockey, said she chose to attend UFV not only because of their soccer team, the Cascades, but also their human kinetics program.

“In the future I wish to pursue a career as a chiropractor, and I think starting off at UFV will be very beneficial,” she said. But soccer is still a priority.

“My biggest goal for my time as a future Cascade is to win the national championship, and also to create many new friendships along the way,” she said.

Sandhar, who currently plays for Coquitlam Metro Ford in the EA Sports B.C. Soccer Premier League, was described by UFV head coach Rob Geisbrecht as a “skillful attacking player.”

“We are thrilled she has chosen to attend UFV and be a part of the Cascades women’s soccer program,” Giesbrecht said. “Her pace and ability to beat defenders one versus one will allow her to transition well to [U Sports] soccer.”

Fellow NDSS senior Bhullar also signed with the university, although she will be playing as a midfielder.

“I believe UFV will help me grow as both a student and an athlete,” said Bhullar, who plans to major in psychology. “From the soccer perspective, I want to have a positive impact on the team from the very start and I want to earn my spot in the starting 11.”

Bhullar will be coming in with a legacy of Cascade soccer behind her. Her older sister, Avneet, recently finished her third season with the team.

Geisbrecht said Bhullar will have “a bright future” with the team. “We’re thrilled Vanita has decided to join the UFV women’s soccer program,” Giesbrecht said.

“She’s an intelligent player who can succeed both as a central midfielder and as a central defender. She’s an excellent passer of the ball who reads the game exceptionally well, and she can chip in offensively too.”



