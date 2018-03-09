Jashan Sandhar (left) and Vanita Bhullar have signed on to play next year with the UFV Cascades women’s soccer team. (University of the Fraser Valley photos)

North Delta Secondary soccer players sign with University of the Fraser Valley

Grade 12 students Jashan Sandhar and Vanita Bhullar play for the UFV Cascades women’s soccer team

Grade 12 students Jashan Sandhar and Vanita Bhullar will be leaving North Delta Secondary this summer to start their first season with the University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team.

Sandhar, who also plays basketball and field hockey, said she chose to attend UFV not only because of their soccer team, the Cascades, but also their human kinetics program.

“In the future I wish to pursue a career as a chiropractor, and I think starting off at UFV will be very beneficial,” she said. But soccer is still a priority.

“My biggest goal for my time as a future Cascade is to win the national championship, and also to create many new friendships along the way,” she said.

Sandhar, who currently plays for Coquitlam Metro Ford in the EA Sports B.C. Soccer Premier League, was described by UFV head coach Rob Geisbrecht as a “skillful attacking player.”

“We are thrilled she has chosen to attend UFV and be a part of the Cascades women’s soccer program,” Giesbrecht said. “Her pace and ability to beat defenders one versus one will allow her to transition well to [U Sports] soccer.”

SEE ALSO: North Delta soccer player signs NCAA deal with Simon Fraser University

Fellow NDSS senior Bhullar also signed with the university, although she will be playing as a midfielder.

“I believe UFV will help me grow as both a student and an athlete,” said Bhullar, who plans to major in psychology. “From the soccer perspective, I want to have a positive impact on the team from the very start and I want to earn my spot in the starting 11.”

Bhullar will be coming in with a legacy of Cascade soccer behind her. Her older sister, Avneet, recently finished her third season with the team.

Geisbrecht said Bhullar will have “a bright future” with the team. “We’re thrilled Vanita has decided to join the UFV women’s soccer program,” Giesbrecht said.

“She’s an intelligent player who can succeed both as a central midfielder and as a central defender. She’s an excellent passer of the ball who reads the game exceptionally well, and she can chip in offensively too.”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Final fours are set for Friday
Next story
Vancouver Canuck Prospect Spotlight: Matt Brassard on track with Oshawa

Just Posted

VIDEO: Inside look at Surrey’s new $68M biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

Port Kells project a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management, says City of Surrey

Surrey schools will have an extra Pro-D day next year

Surrey trustees vote to reschedule two non-instructional days and add one more

White Rock Princess Party changing hands

Event will be co-ordinated by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

South Surrey overpass repairs ‘nearly complete’

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 expected to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man who is visually impaired

Police say Danny Bayer, who uses a cane, was last seen near 103rd Avenue and 148th Street

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

‘Trump doesn’t care much about the rules,’ says former minister of internatinal trade

MP Ed Fast spoke to farmers about NAFTA negotiations

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

5 to start your day

Chilliwack woman gets 4.5 years for tax evasion, babies welcomed in the legislature and more

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Lower Mainland condo developer under RCMP investigation

Court heard that a builder violated his bail by flying to Mexico.

Most Read

l -->