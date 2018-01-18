Panorama Ridge will ‘get better as the year continues on,’ after player’s death

SURREY — Panorama Ridge Secondary’s senior boys basketball team has been in the news for events that happened off the court in recent months, but their coach said the squad has come a long way.

The team is now looking at the long term rather than individual games, according to coach Raman Bedi.

“We are going to work on the process and get better as a team every individual game. We are going to get better as the year continues on,” Bedi said.

During this week’s Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic, Bedi spoke to the Now-Leader Wednesday (Jan. 17) after his team’s 71-46 loss to host Guildford Park – a game he said the home team deserved to win.

“Guildford Park came to play. They (have) a great team and they did all the right things from start to finish,” he said.

On Jan. 9, Panorama Ridge lost its “homecoming game” against Princess Margaret in a night that paid tribute to late team leader Raphael Alcoreza.

“There’s no one who can replace Raphael Alcoreza. He was a great brother, he was a great teammate and an absolute superstar, and no one can fill the void,” Bedi said.

Alcoreza collapsed during an exhibition game against Holy Cross on Nov. 28. In cardiac arrest, he was rushed to hospital, where he passed away on Dec. 7.

This week, Panorama Ridge began their RCMP Classic on Tuesday by topping Southridge by a score of 50-42. The Thunder’s loss Wednesday ended any hope of a tournament championship for the squad.

Bedi said the team has shown so much leadership.

“They just been there for one another,” he said. “Parents, coaches, players and the school community, we have already come a long way. We are just sticking to the process and hoping for the best.”

Bedi picked Tamanawis and Semiahmoo as tournament favourites, but said there have been surprises over the years.

“Lots of teams come out of nowhere and surprise lots of teams because lots of kids (want) to play in the tournament,” he said. “They get a lot of recognition. The tournament is very well put together. It’s a first-class tournament. Kids look to play this tournament. Parents look forward to watching this tournament.”

The 27th edition of Surrey RCMP Classic started Sunday (Jan. 14) and ends Saturday (Jan. 20).

Enver Creek Secondary plays host to semifinal action Friday, with Guildford Park battling Tamanawis (5:45 p.m.) and Semiahmoo taking on Lord Tweedsmuir (7:45).

The tourney final will be played Saturday at 7:45 p.m. at Enver Creek.