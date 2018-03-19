Peewee Ravens take aim at provincial hockey title

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey squad in Prince George this week

The hockey season may be winding down for most teams in the area, but one Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association squad remains on the ice, and in the hunt for a B.C. championship.

Semiahmoo’s peewee A1 Ravens team left Sunday for Prince George, and on Monday begin play at peewee ‘A’ provincials, along with five other teams from across the province – Kamloops, Kelowna, a Vancouver Island representative, the Burnaby Winter Club and the hosts from Prince George.

Semi – coached by Phil Griess – qualified for the final playoff tournament two weeks ago, after a second-place finish in the Lower Mainland’s Final Four regional playoff round, which was won by Burnaby Winter Club. The other two finalists were Richmond and North Shore.

The Ravens attended the tournament-opening banquet Sunday night, and games run until Thursday, when the championship game is scheduled.

