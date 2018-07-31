Renegades ’99 win provincials, prepare to defend national title

White Rock softball team to begin play at Canadian championships Monday in South Surrey

Despite playing with just 10 players in 30-plus degree weather, the White Rock Renegades ‘99 won what began something of an test of endurance on the weekend, winning girls under-19 softball provincial championships in Victoria.

The win served as redemption, of sorts, for the South Surrey-White Rock squad – in the same tournament last year, they lost in the final before bouncing back to win a national championship.

This time around, they defeated the Richmond Islanders 2000 in the title tilt, by a score of 4-3.

Now, the Renegades will head into next week’s national tournament – slated to begin Monday at South Surrey Athletic Park – not just as the host team, or as the defending champions, but also as the top team in B.C.

“We’re going in as defending champs, but to have the B.C. (title) under our belts, too, is nice,” said White Rock head coach Mark Dunlop.

“Last year we lost in the finals, so it was (great) to take it down this weekend, especially considering the strong field of teams we faced.

The ’99s are also coming off a win in the Canada Cup’s Futures Gold division.

At next week’s nationals, the White Rock Renegades 2000 – who finished fourth at provincials – will also be in the field, as well as slew of other teams from around the province; this year’s tournament is open to any team from the host province that wishes to compete, Dunlop said.

The Renegades ‘99 will open the tournament Monday morning with a 9 a.m. game against Alberta’s No. 3 seed.

