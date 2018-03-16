Surrey’s rhythmic gymnastics team. Krista Milne stands in the second to last row, third from the left. (Contributed)

Rhythmic gymnasts set for competition at Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend

Elegant, artistic sport a great way to build self-confidence, says coach

Special Olympics athletes from around Surrey will attend an invitational rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this Saturday (March 17).

The all-day competition is organized by Special Olympics BC, which hosts sports events and provides training for more than 4,600 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 55 communities across the province.

The Cloverdale Reporter spoke with South Surrey athlete Krista Milne and her coach Patti Milne ahead of the competition.

Krista first began competing in Special Olympics events when she started figure skating at 16 years old. Within a few years, she had taken up rhythmic gymnastics as well. More than a decade later, Krista is still training and competing in the sports that she loves — and takes up golf in her off seasons, too.

She loves both sports — both incorporate elements of dance, music and fun — but her favourite part of the long hours spent practicing and competing is being with the friends she has met through the sport.

“I like to be with my friends,” she said. “Competing with my friends, having fun with my friends.”

Krista said she also enjoys the choreography of rhythmic gymnastics and working with the various “apparatus.”

In rhythmic gymnastics, athletes manipulate an object, known as an “apparatus,” in graceful routines set to music. An athlete may compete with rope, hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon or enter as an “all-around” competitor to be judged on all available apparatus.

This year, Krista is competing in rope, clubs, ribbon and hoop.

Each apparatus comes with a set of elements to master, explained Patti Milne, Krista’s mother and coach. “There are four to eight skills in each routine that the girls have to learn and perform, and that’s what they’re getting scores on. And, of course, they’re judged on the overall artistic impact, [performing to] the music, and finishing on time.”

Patti coaches around 25 rhythmic gymnasts based in the Surrey area, and has done so for more than 10 years. The group meets every Thursday at Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall to practice and perfect their routines.

Krista isn’t nervous about Saturday’s event. “I’ve been at competitions before,” she explained. “For gymnastics, I know what I’m doing.”

She used to get nervous when she first started out. But only “at first,” she said. “Then after awhile, you build up more confidence.”

Patti agreed, and said that rhythmic gymnastics is a “beautiful, artistic way to build … ”

“Self-confidence,” offered Krista, “[and] your well-being. It’s a great way to be active.”

“Yes,” said Patti, “and to display elegance as well.”

Saturday’s event marks the end of this year’s season. The gymnasts will return next year to compete and qualify for the provincial tournament, set for 2019.

Krista’s looking forward to the competition this weekend, to seeing her friends, to performing, and to possibly winning a medal.

Above all, her advice for her fellow competitors is to “do your best, have fun” and to remember that “no matter what happens out there, you will be awesome.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

Just Posted

Pedestrian in critical condition after South Surrey crash identified

RCMP said they have been in contact with the woman’s family

Tourism report gives White Rock high marks

Surveys indicate parking, walkability and restaurants are priorities for visitors

White Rock council divided over United Church plan

Variances for combined church and care facility approved, despite concerns from Knight, Fathers and Chesney

Beach House Theatre auditioning for 2018 season

Summer lineup a Neil Simon farce and an ‘electric’ adventure for children

Finding Success: It’s not Delta’s students, it’s the system

The Delta School District is re-examining what it can do to support its Indigenous students

VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Police warn ‘rooftopping’ poses risk to climber, public and first responders

Delta South MLA calls high-speed rail study a ‘crazy announcement’

‘You’d be better off to move to Seattle’ than to travel to Vancouver from the Lower Mainland

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

Work starts for a wider Lougheed Highway on north side of Fraser River

Upgrades part of a $70-million strategy for the Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission corridor.

Most Read

  • Rhythmic gymnasts set for competition at Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend

    Elegant, artistic sport a great way to build self-confidence, says coach

  • BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

    BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

l -->