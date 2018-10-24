Racers jump the barriers during the SORCE bike club Junkyard Cross race held at the South Surrey Bike Park on Sunday, Oct. 21. (Matt Law photo)

Riders find podium at South Surrey Junkyard Cross XC race

SORCE Bike Club-hosted event held Sunday at South Surrey Athletic Park

Cyclists from across the Lower Mainland pedalled hard through South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday, taking part in a series of races that made up the Junkyard Cross XC cyclocross event.

The annual event – hosted by South Surrey’s SORCE Bike Club – featured five different start times, and competitors advanced through a 3.4-km course than included a paved road section, gravel and also dirt trails. At one point, riders also had to carry their bikes over obstacles.

The nine-lap elite men’s race was won by Vancouver’s Nathan Killam, 33, with White Rock’s Elliot Jamieson, 18, finishing second in a time of 58 minutes and 47 seconds – just three seconds shy of Killam. Kelowna’s Conor Martin rounded out the podium, in third.

In the Master ‘A’ men’s division – a seven-lap race – the fastest on the course was Port Moody’s Jacob Rodgers of Daryl Evans Racing, which served as the event’s title sponsor; Coquitlam’s Sandra Walter won the elite women’s race, which was a six-lap affair. In the Master ‘B’ men’s race, which was also six laps, Surrey’s Gavin Elliott took top spot, while Vancouver’s Kevin Smith was the fastest racer in the ‘Single Speed (Open)’ category.

Among Master Women riders, North Vancouver’s Kristin Campbell proved to be the fastest, while Nichola Bendle won the intermediate women’s race and Port Moody’s Geza Rodgers took the crown in the U17 girls division.

In the novice women’s division, Anna Horvath, Emily Rankin and Sarah Fix finished first through third, respectively. In the youth men’s races, the U19 title was won by Richmond’s Evan Richardson, Vancouver’s Manu Moore won the U17 race and North Van’s Alex Wren was the first across the line in the intermediate division.

In the novice men’s division – which featured nearly 70 competitors – Simone Mandarino was first, and Andrew Lawson of North Vancouver won the U13 race. In the two-person U15 field, Bryce Orchard was first.


