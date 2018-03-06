The Langley Rivermen won Game 3 against the Surrey Eagles Monday night in South Surrey. (Garrett James photo)

Rivermen edge Eagles in Game 3 of BCHL series

First-round playoff series continues with Game 4 in Surrey; Game 5 shifts to Langley Thursday

Home sweet home?

Not quite, at least through the first three games of the first-round BC Hockey League series between the Surrey Eagles and Langley Rivermen.

The Rivermen won Game 3 Monday night, 2-1 at South Surrey Arena, giving the visiting team the victory in all three games thus far. Surrey won the first two games of the series last weekend in Langley.

Game 4 is scheduled to hit the ice tonight (Tuesday), 7 p.m. at South Surrey Arena.

On Monday, Langley got on the board first on a goal from Eric Butte just four minutes into the game, and the slim lead help until early in the second, when Aaron White tied the game for Surrey.

The game stayed knotted 1-1 until late in regulation time, when Langley’s Brendan Budy scored a power-play goal with under two minutes to play.

Eagles’ goalie Mario Cavaliere, who backstopped the team to both road wins last weekend, stopped 34 of 36 shots in the losing effort.

