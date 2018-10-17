Action during the Surrey Beavers’ Ruck for the Cure day of rugby games and fundraising in 2016, at Sullivan Heights Park. (File photo: Boaz Joseph)

Rugby jerseys worn, washed and auctioned in Surrey following special day of games

Beavers’ annual Ruck for The Cure fundraiser for cancer society held at Sullivan Heights Park

The Surrey Beavers rugby club looks to leap over the $100,000 mark with its annual “Ruck for the Cure” fundraising day this Saturday (Oct. 20) at Sullivan Heights Park.

Over the past six years, more than $95,000 has been raised during the special event.

On Saturday, the park on 64th Avenue will be full of rugby action from around 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with silent and live auctions, “team boat races” and other events to follow in the clubhouse, dubbed “The Beaverlodge.”

“The club hopes this will be their biggest event to date!” says an event post at beaversrugby.com.

“Help us make cancer history!”

• FROM 2017: PHOTOS: Surrey Beavers’ McIntyre encompasses ‘Ruck for the Cure’

A showcase game at 2:30 p.m. will have the club’s first-division team wearing cancer awareness-themed jerseys.

“Each jersey in this special set was sponsored by a generous individual and/or business that made this fundraising event possible,” the website explains. “There will be delicious Triple O’s Original burgers available to purchase by donation to keep all the fans satisfied while they enjoy watching the Surrey Beaver men play rugby.”

After the game, the jerseys will be washed and then auctioned off later that evening.

“There will be plenty of complimentary food back at the Beaverlodge where plenty of raffle prizes and silent auction items will be available to take home,” notes the website post.

“All proceeds from the day will go to the Canadian Cancer Society and to a local family affected by cancer. There will be Canadian Cancer Society volunteers on hand to take donation payments via a point-of-sale machine, and cash/check will both be accepted on the day too. Also keep in mind, same-day donation payments are not required for larger donation amounts and can be submitted via online donation at a later date.”

The Ruck for the Cure schedule for 2018, at Sullivan Heights Park (6322 144 St., Surrey):

SBAA 3rd Division Men vs Chilliwack RFC: 11:15AM

SBAA 2nd Division Men vs United RC: 12:45PM

SBAA 1st Division Men vs United RC: 2:30PM

At The Beaverlodge:

Doors open: 4:00PM

Silent Auction: 4:30PM – 8:30PM

Food Served: 5:30PM

Team Boat Races: 6:00PM

Live Auction: 6:45PM – 8:30PM


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Junkyard XC cyclocross race set for Sunday in South Surrey

Just Posted

South Surrey pair join ‘Operation Rainbow’ on medical trip to India

Gary Hanney, Mandy Hadikin among group aiming to help youth in need

Rugby jerseys worn, washed and auctioned in Surrey following special day of games

Beavers’ annual Ruck for The Cure fundraiser for cancer society held at Sullivan Heights Park

Surrey man injured in Vancouver Island racetrack accident meets, holds son for first time

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

Junkyard XC cyclocross race set for Sunday in South Surrey

Annual cycling race begins at 9:30 a.m. at South Surrey Athletic Park

White Rock cadet completes orienteering challenge

Mileena Suarez used a basic map to navigate to 15 check points

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Britain, EU decide to take some time in getting Brexit right

Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said “we need much time, much more time and we continue to work in the next weeks.”

Parole denied for convicted killer-rapist Paul Bernardo after 25 years in prison

Paul Bernardo plead for release on Wednesday by arguing he has done what he could to improve himself during his 25 years in prison.

Smooth start to legal cannabis in B.C., Mike Farnworth says

Online and government store makes 4,000 sales by noon

Most Read

l -->