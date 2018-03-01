Sullivan Heights’ Emma Kramer elevates as she drives to the hoop against Carson Graham, in the first round of BC High School Triple-A Girls Basketball Championships at the Langley Events Centre. Sullivan won the game, 69-64. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Semiahmoo, Sullivan Heights win on Day 1 of senior girls hoops provincials

BC championships continue today at the Langley Events Centre

Both Surrey teams competing at the BC High School Triple-A Girls Championships earned wins on Day 1 of the competition Wednesday to advance to the second round.

Despite a slow start – the teams were tied after one quarter of play – the Semiahmoo Totems defeated New Westminster 76-60 to advance, while the Sullivan Heights Stars did the same later in the day, with a 69-64 win over the Carson Graham Eagles.

Against New West, Semi was led by Izzy Forsyth’s 35-point effort, while Faith Dut added 20 points and 14 rebounds en route to player-of-the-game honours.

Sullivan Heights – who trailed Carson Graham early in the game – were led offensively by Emma Kramer, who had 24 points and eight rebounds. Her younger sister, Sophia, had 20 points, six boards and five steals in the win.

The second round is currently underway – Semiahmoo tipped off against the Brookswood Bobcats at noon, while Sullivan takes on Abbotsford Senior today in their second-round matchup.

The tournament – held at the Langley Events Centre – continues today (Friday) and wraps up Saturday evening, with the championship game set for 5 p.m.

