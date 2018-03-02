Semiahmoo Totems advance to provincial hoops semifinals

South Surrey squad to face No. 1 Kelowna Friday event at Langley Events Centre

Semiahmoo Totems’ Deja Lee had 25 points in her team’s win over Brookswood Thursday at the BC High School Triple-A Senior Girls Basketball Championships. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The Semiahmoo Totems are one of only four teams left standing at BC High School Triple-A Senior Girls Basketball Championships, after a convincing win over Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats Thursday at the Langley Events Centre.

In the quarter-final matchup, Semiahmoo – one of the youngest teams in the tournament – beat the Bobcats 87-56, led by Grade 9 guard Deja Lee, who had 25 points and seven assists, and Grade 11 Faith Dut, who had 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Now, the Totems prepared for a semifinal matchup against the No. 1-seeded Kelowna Owls, led by NCAA-bound Taya Hanson. The two teams are scheduled to hit the LEC’s centre court at 5:15 p.m. tonight.

In the other semifinal – scheduled for 3:30 p.m. today – Abbotsford Senior will play Walnut Grove.

Semiahmoo won its opening-round game Wednesday afternoon against New West.

Surrey’s other entry into triple-A provincials, Sullivan Heights, also won it’s opener Wednesday – 69-64 against Carson Graham Secondary – but couldn’t make it two in a row, losing in quarter-finals 63-55 to Abby Senior on Thursday.

Sullivan Heights was competing at provincials for the first time in school history. They’ll play Riverside Secondary today at 1:45 p.m., and can finish the tournament as high as fifth overall.

Championship finals are scheduled for Saturday, 5 p.m. at the LEC’s centre court.