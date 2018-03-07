Semiahmoo Totems open basketball provincials with win over Rutland

Second round set for Thursday, with championship final Saturday night in Langley

It may have been the first game of the tournament – the game hit the Langley Events Centre’s arena bowl court bright and early at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday – but the Semiahmoo Totems came ready to play.

The South Surrey squad – one of four Surrey teams in the 4A tournament – won their opening round game of BC High School 4A Senior Boys Basketball Championships 95-74 over Rutland Secondary, who were representing the Okanagan region.

Semiahmoo, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, will play the winner of Handsworth-Holy Cross Thursday in Round 2.

Handsworth and Holy Cross are set to play at 3:30 p.m. today.

Other Surrey teams in action on Day include Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, who tip off against Burnaby South this evening at 5:15 p.m., and the Tamanawis Wildcats, who will play the North Peace Oscars at 6:45 p.m.

For full results and more info, visit the tournament’s official website.

