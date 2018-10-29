Semiahmoo Totems Emma Wubbs and Izzy Forsyth leap to knock a ball back over the net during a game Friday against Unity Christian. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Semiahmoo Totems toppled by Magee in final of Peace Arch News Classic

Semifinal match of annual girls volleyball tournament ‘one we’ll be talking about for awhile’

Prior to the start of this year’s Peace Arch News Classic girls volleyball tournament, longtime event organizer Gord Houchen predicted that the Magee Secondary Lions would be a tough test for opponents.

Turns out, he was right on the money.

The Vancouver-based Lions claimed the PAN Classic title Saturday night at Semiahmoo Secondary, after a 2-0 (25-22, 25-23) win over Semiahmoo Secondary’s junior team, who served as the official host squad this year with no senior Totems team on the court.

For the junior Totems – who are coached by Houchen – the top-two finish was especially sweet, considering most teams in the 16-team field were senior squads.

Houchen counted the team’s semifinal victory over Vernon’s W.L. Seaton – 2-1 (15-25, 25-23, 15-3) – as among the event’s highlights for his young squad, calling the victory “awesome.”

“It was one of the best matches we’ve had in the Peace Arch tournament ever,” he said of the come-from-behind win. “It’s one we’ll be talking about for awhile.”

In the bronze-medal game, Seaton defeated Chilliwack’s Unity Christian 2-1 (25-21, 17-25, 15-12).

Earl Marriott Secondary’s junior team also finished in the top 10, Houchen noted.

Magee’s Kate Kramer was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while all-star nods when to Magee’s Tamara Jurosevic, Semiahmoo teammates Emma Wubs and Nicole Pajic, Unity Christian’s Kirsten Kampman and W.L Seaton’s Gabby Triggs.


