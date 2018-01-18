Sexsmith set to suit up for Giants

After trading for the rights of unsigned defenceman Joel Sexsmith, the Vancouver Giants have signed the ninth overall selection from the 2017 WHL bantan draft.

The Giants traded for Sexsmith earlier this month, sending the team’s first round pick in the 2019 bantam draft to the Swift Current Broncos.

“This is a great fit for my family and I and I’m very excited to begin the next chapter of my junior hockey career in Vancouver with the Giants,” Sexsmith said.

The six-foot-one., 165-pound defenceman has two goals and nine assists in eight games with the Edge School Elite 15’s this season. He also represented Team Alberta at the WHL Cup in October, finishing with a goal, three points and a +6 rating in helping Team Alberta win silver.

Giants general manager Glen Hanlon called the signing another major step forward for the organization.

“Joel is a very strong two-way defenceman who we expect to play a big part in our success in the years to come,” he said.

“(His addition) now means that we have managed to draft or acquire six of our top 25 ranked players from the 2017 draft. We believe very strongly in the direction we’re headed and we’re also very excited about what we’ve been able to achieve so far this season.”

The Giants (25-14-4-2) continue their eight-game homestand when they host the Victoria Royals on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams enter the game tied for second place in the B.C. Division with 56 points, although the Giants do hold a game in hand.