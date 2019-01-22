Semiahmoo’s Deja Lee (centre) was named MVP of the Centennial Top 10 Shootout last weekend in Coquitlam. (Lauren Collins photo)

Shorthanded Totems edge Walnut Grove for Top Ten Shootout title

Semiahmoo senior girls team wins Centennial Secondary-hosted basketball tournament

Almost immediately, it’s noticeable that the celebratory photo posted on the Semiahmoo Secondary Instagram page – in which players, coaches and other supporters from the school’s senior girls basketball team pose with the Centennial Top Ten Shootout championship trophy – is a little sparse.

Among the handful of people in the frame, only seven of them are players in uniform.

The rest of the team didn’t simply miss a photo-op, either – the Totems were forced to play shorthanded due to players having to miss out due to exam preparation and injury.

For example, six-foot-four forward Faith Dut – the lone Grade 12 starter on the predominantly Grade 10 squad – was forced to the sidelines for both the semifinal and final tilt after suffering a concussion earlier in the tournament.

“It was definitely more minutes than some of our players were used to. Our whole season we’ve had eight, maybe nine players so we’ve been playing with a short bench all year – so they’re a little bit used to it,” Totems co-coach Lori Pajic said.

“But they’re not used to playing without Faith. Those were our first two games playing with Faith and we definitely felt a lot smaller without her on the court.”

• READ ALSO: Hall-of-fame hoops coach ‘just wants to help’

Low numbers aside, the Totems – currently ranked No. 1 in B.C. among triple-A senior squads despite being among the province’s youngest groups – managed to edge the field at the Top 10 tournament, which as one might expect from the tournament name, featured some of the area’s top teams.

In Saturday’s final, Semiahmoo defeated Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators by the narrowest of margins, 77-75, with the winning bucket coming from Izzy Forsyth as the clock ticked down in single digits.

Semi’s Izzy Forsyth led the charge offensively, with 26 points, while Deja Lee had 24. Walnut Grove’s Tavia Rowell led the Gators with 24.

In semifinal action, the Totems – who entered the Shootout after cruising to a first-place finish at the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic one week earlier – defeated Brookswood 78-68. In that game, Emily Wubs and Forsyth had 18 points while Lee had 17.

Lee was named tournament MVP for the second consecutive week; she won the same award at the Fire Fighters tournament.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian talent abound on newly revamped Vancouver Whitecaps squad
Next story
Overtime heroics help Giants to victory State-side

Just Posted

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

A Langley-based team is 6-0, thus far, at the Canadian curling championships.

South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, court hears

Crown submits evidence shows Lisa Batstone wanted eight-year-old Teagan to die

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

White Rock council challenged by Lady Alexandra conundrum

Feedback on reviewed project from highrise site owner and residents reveals division

A look inside Brendan McLeod’s ‘Brain,’ in Surrey on tour

INTERVIEW: Toronto-based artist at Centre Stage with words and music

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

Routes could cost up to $3.8 billion

Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla, Okanagan valley

Coquihalla highway, the Connector, and Highway 3, from Princeton to Allison Pass are getting snow.

Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner

Archer, the dog found roaming along Coq. Hwy. on Jan. 19, has been reunited with owner

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Most Read

l -->