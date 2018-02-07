Single-win Surrey Knights end their long hockey season Friday

Pacific Junior league team has three points on the year, with lone win in Abbotsford in November

Goalie Zakery Babin shuts the door for the Surrey Knights during their historic win over Abbotsford Pilots on Nov. 24 at MSA Arena. (File photo: Joe Morrow/Black Press)

SURREY — It’s been another long hockey season for Surrey Knights, who finally got a win in PJHL action but not much else.

Mercifully, the local junior ‘B’ team’s 2017-18 campaign ends Friday (Feb. 9) in Mission, following a final home game at North Surrey rec centre Thursday evening (Feb. 8) against the visiting Aldergrove Kodiaks.

The Spencer McHaffie-coached squad sits at the bottom of league standings, with just a single win, 40 losses and one overtime loss, as of Wednesday (Feb. 7). Add it up and that’s just three points for the year in the 11-team league.

This follows a winless year for the Knights during the 2016-17 season, their first in Surrey after moving from Langley.

• READ MORE: One last fight by Surrey Knights for first win of their long, sad season, from February 2017.

Heading into their final two games this season, the Knights have scored 63 goals and allowed a whopping 293.

Last week, the Knights fell 12-1 to Abbotsford Pilots at MSA Arena and were dumped 5-1 by Langley Trappers in North Surrey.

The Knights’ lone moment of celebration this season came on Nov. 24, when they shot down the Pilots in Abbotsford by a score of 2-0, following a strong performance by goaltender Zakery Babin.

The Knights took an improbable 89-game losing streak into that game.

“It felt like we had just won the Stanley Cup,” coach McHaffie said after the game. “This was our Stanley Cup, I’ve never seen guys on the bench so happy before. After the game, the guys were just going nuts.”

• READ MORE: Surrey Knights end two-year winless streak, from Nov. 26, 2017.

Before the start of this season, the Knights made a bit of a splash when they welcomed former Vancouver Canucks assistant GM Laurence Gilman to assist with team management. The squad, co-owned by John Craighead and Amar Gill, also brought aboard former NHL player and scout Lorne Henning to help with the development of coaching staff and players.



