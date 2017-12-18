SLIDESHOW: A ‘bear’y good time at Giants game

The fur was flying as the Vancouver Giants celebrated their annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Langley Events Centre

It was more than just the Vancouver Giants who won on Sunday.

The Giants won their sixth straight Western Hockey League game thanks to a 2-0 victory over the visiting Prince George Cougars at the Langley Events Centre.

And the game was the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss night with all the stuffed animals collected being donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

The Giants also wore special teddy bear-themed jerseys, which are being auctioned off with the proceeds going to the CKNW Orphan’s Fund.

Bidding is online and continues until Dec. 20.


