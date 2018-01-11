Sullivan Heights Stars’ Emma Kramer dribbles past a pair of Kwantlen Park defenders Wednesday, during a Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic game at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary. (Nick Greenizan photo)

South-end teams shining at Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic

Senior girls basketball tournament wraps up with final game Saturday in Cloverdale

Through two days of competition at the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic, eight teams remained in contention for top spot at the tournament, which wraps up Saturday evening in Cloverdale.

The eight senior girls teams to have advanced to the tournament’s Axe Division quarter-finals were Earl Marriott, Sullivan Heights, Holy Cross, Semiahmoo, Lord Tweedsmuir, Panorama Ridge, Fraser Heights and Southridge, though that field was to be cut in half again Thursday, after quarter-final contests wrap up by day’s end.

Wednesday’s action didn’t see much in the way of upsets, as two of the pre-tournament favourites, Sullivan Heights and Semiahmoo – both of whom are provincially ranked at the AAA level – each won their games handily. Sullivan defeated Kwantlen Park 82-21, while the Semi Totems beat the Queen Elizabeth Royals 91-22. Southridge – ranked inside B.C.’s top 10 among AA schools – also won its game in convincing fashion, 73-53 over Guildford Park.

Thursday’s games see Earl Marriott hit the court against Sullivan Heights; Holy Cross battle Semiahmoo; the hosts from Tweedsmuir face Panorama Ridge; and Fraser Heights take on Southridge.

Semifinals are set for Friday, and the all-Surrey tournament wraps up with the finals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Lord Tweedsmuir.

