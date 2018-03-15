South Surrey junior golfer earns invite to prestigious tournament

Susan Xiao to play at ANA Junior Inspiration Tournament this month

Morgan Creek golfer Susan Xiao has earned the opportunity to compete for a spot at a prestigious golf tournament later this month.

The Southridge School student was named the Vancouver Gateway City qualifer for the ANA Junior Inspiration Tournament, set for March 22-25 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Xiao is one of 48 junior golfers to earn a spot to the invite-only competition, which is a three-round event held on two courses.

The first 36 holes are to be played on Pete Dye Challenge Course, before golfers move to the Dinah Shore Tournament Course, where they’ll be grouped with an LPGA golfer.

The winner of the tournament will get an event bigger opportunity to golf alongside the world’s best pros – whoever finishes in first will earn a spot at the first LPGA major of the season, the ANA Inspiration, set for March 27-April 2 at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

