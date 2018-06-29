Surrey Eagles make off-season roster moves

The Surrey Eagles have acquired goaltender Seth Eisele (left) from the Wenatchee Wild and forward Jake Toor (right) from the Coquitlam Express. (Garrett James/Damon James photos)

The Surrey Eagles made a pair of roster moves last month as they aim to shore up their roster in advance of the next BC Hockey League season.

In two separate transactions in mid-June, the Eagles acquired goaltender Seth Eisele from the BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild, and also acquired forward Jake Toor from the division rival Coquitlam Express.

Eisele, 19, is coming off a Fred Page (BCHL) and Doyle Cup championship season with Wenatchee, where he split goaltending duties with Austin Park. In the regular season, he appeared in 34 games, and finished with a win-loss record of 20-11 with three shutouts.

The six-foot-five native of Lake Elmo, Minn. will split time in the Eagles’ crease with longtime goalie Daniel Davidson.

“We are excited to add Seth to our roster,” said head coach Brandon West in a news release.

“He is fresh off a BCHL championship and Royal Bank Cup appearance. Knowing he’s been through these experiences thrills us.”

Toor, 18, spent the last two seasons with the Express, though he only appeared in 19 games during the 2017/18 season, where he scored twice and added three assists. He added one assist in four playoff games.

“We are also excited to add Jake to our roster next season,” West said.

“He’s a BCHL veteran and very excited to be an Eagle. Jake has the speed and competitiveness that we need on our ice to make us tough to play against. We look forward to seeing both players at main camp in August.”

Both Eisele and Toor were acquired for future considerations.

In a third trade, Surrey dealt forward Ryan Brushett back to the Vernon Vipers, where he started his BCHL career, with future considerations being sent from Vernon in return.

Whalers add player

The White Rock Whalers have added another player to its inaugural roster – Semiahmoo Minor Hockey product Butch La Roue.

The South Surrey defenceman played last season with the Semiahmoo Ravens’ midget A1 team “and will play an integral role this coming inaugural season” the team announced in a Twitter post last week.

The White Rock Whalers are proud to announce the commitment of 2001 defenceman Butch La Roue from South Surrey, BC. La Roue spent the past season with @semihockey Ravens Midget A1 program and will play an integral role this coming inaugural season. Welcome to the Pod, Butch — WhiteRockWhalers (@WRWhalersHockey) June 26, 2018

La Roue is the latest addition to the Whalers’ pod – joining Erik Bocale and fellow Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum Cameron Newson – as the junior ‘B’ expansion squad gets ready for its first season in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

