Surrey Eagles goaltender Daniel Davidson made 39 saves in the team’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Chilliwack Chiefs on Dec. 29. (File photo)

Surrey Eagles’ wings clipped in OT loss to Chiefs

BCHL squad has road games this week, followed by home game Sunday afternoon

The Surrey Eagles didn’t exactly get the result they were looking for in their first game back on the ice after the BC Hockey League’s holiday break, but they escaped with a point nonetheless – and by the end of this week, they could already top their win total from last season.

Last Friday (Dec. 29), the Eagles picked up a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to their Mainland Division rival Chilliwack Chiefs, and now sport a record of 18-13-4-2 (win-loss-overtime loss-tie), and are in third place in the division, four points back of the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The team won just 18 games during the entire 2016/17 season.

While the normally explosive Eagles’ offence – which sits comfortably in the BCHL’s top-10 in goals scored – was somewhat quite in the team’s return to action, goaltender Daniel Davidson was performance kept the team in the game – the Chiefs fired 41 shots on goal, compared to 27 for Surrey.

And no save was more spectacular than Davidson’s second-period stop on Chilliwack’s Ryan Miotto, which saw the veteran goalkeeper reach behind his back with his left hand to swat away the puck, which had snuck behind him initially.

Perhaps owing to the long Christmas layoff, neither team’s offence was particulary sharp in the game’s early stages, and the game remained scoreless after the opening 20 minutes. Chiefs’ forward Corey Andonovski finally broke the scoreless deadlock 3:42 into the second period, and the Eagles were unable to get the equalizer until midway through the third period when Owen Norton scored his third of the season.

Surrey’s attempt to take a lead were stymied in part by penalty trouble in the latter half of the game. Near the end of the second period, forward Ty Westgard – who leads Surrey in scoring with 49 points – was ejected from the game after a check-from-behind, and in the third period, the Eagles had to kill off a five-minute major to Matthew Campese, who was also tossed from the game after a match penalty.

In overtime, Chilliwack won the game on a goal from P.J. Marrocco.

Surrey plays its first game of the new year Thursday against the Langley Rivermen. The Birds’ road trip continues Saturday, again against the Chiefs, before the Semiahmoo Peninsula squad returns to South Surrey Arena Sunday for a 4 p.m. game against the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

Previous story
Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Just Posted

Warrants lead border officers to arrest two

Teenager, truck driver taken into custody at Pacific Highway crossing

Resident questions severance for former White Rock city manager

Retirement allowance for Peggy Clark was more than $250,000; amount in line with industry standards says Mayor Wayne Baldwin

Court date postponed for Cloverdale pastor, wife accused of sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson are facing charges of sexual assault, threats

Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’

Surrey RCMP say potential suspect was taken into custody

White Rock seeks source of smell

Mystery odour pervades areas of city, peninsula

Food, faith and friendship served up at interfaith luncheon

Annual event held Saturday in White Rock

UPDATED: Police investigating after fight leaves one dead in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP say homicide happened near Metrotown

5 to start your day

‘Car smashed to pieces’ in Sea-to-Sky crash, condo property values shoot up and more

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

UPDATE: Two male victims killed in head on collision on Sea-to-Sky Tuesday

Six people were taken to hospital and a ‘car smashed to pieces’ in crash north of Squamish

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Most Read