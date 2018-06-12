Ha Young Chang, 10, of Surrey, won the MJT Girls 9-10 division. (submitted photo)

Surrey girls dominate Maple Leaf golf tourney on home turf

Local winners in three age divisions at Eaglequest Coyote Creek

Surrey girls were tops in three divisions during a Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event at the city’s Eaglequest Coyote Creek course last weekend.

Jaden August, 9, of Pitt Meadows was nearly flawless on his way to capturing his second MJT Boys 9–10 division title at the “Mini-Tour” competition on Sunday (June 10), when he made two birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey on his way to a one-over par, 66.

“I chipped in for birdie on number 13, definitely my best hole of the day and helped give me confidence to finish strong,” stated August in a MJT release.

CLICK HERE for full tourney results.

Two shots back was August’s perennial competitor, Sky Sun, 10, of Vancouver, who now has one win and two runner-up finishes in three MJT Mini Tour starts so far this season.

In the Boys 11–12 division, Joshua Ince, 12, of New Westminster, was able to hold off Emil Liddell, 11, of Vancouver, by carding a 72, to win by one stroke.

After being runner-up at the previous two MJT Mini-Tour stops in B.C., Ethan Zeng, 8, of Vancouver, was able to break through for his first MJT Boys 8U win of the season, shooting 77 at Coyote Creek. Runner-up honours this time went to Yul Koh, 7, of Surrey, after finishing two shots behind Zeng, at 79.

Kathleen Dunn, 7, of Surrey had a round of 93 to win the Girls 8U title, as the lone competitor. The highlight came at the tough ninth hole where she carded a birdie. This was Dunn’s third tournament of the year and her first time breaking 100.

Surrey’s Ha Young Chang, 10, won the Girls 9-10 division in her first start of the season on the MJT Mini-Tour. Chang, who said she wanted to gain “more experience in tournament golf”, shot 82 to win by 11 shots. Second place went to Hanna Karlgren, 10, also of Surrey.

Another Surrey resident, Jia An, 12, took home her first Girls 11-12 title of the season after a round of 73 to win by two strokes over June Hsiao, 11, of Coquitlam. An held her father in high praise following the round: “If it wasn’t for my dad, it wouldn’t have been possible. He has put a lot of effort and love into my game,” she noted.

Next on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Mini-Tour schedule in B.C. is the July 9th stop at Musqueam Golf Course in Vancouver. The event will serve as a qualifier for the U.S. Kids British Championship. Competitors will also earn points toward the season-long Order of Merit race, to determine the field for the 2018 MJT Mini-Tour National Championship at Tsawwassen Springs in Tsawwassen Aug. 23 and 24.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour, sponsored by Boston Pizza, is billed as “Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.” The MJT hosts more than 70 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 7-12 year olds, the Collegiate Tour for 19-23 year olds, and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11 to 18.

 

Surrey’s Jia An, 12, won the Girls 11-12 title. (submitted photo)

Surrey’s Kathleen Dunn (right, with winners of boys divisions) won her age division at the tournament in Surrey. (submitted photo)

