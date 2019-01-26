Matt Creamer, in the foreground, and Shayne Solbert, who both played with the team representing the Vancouver Dodgeball League, during the provincial dodgeball championships and national try outs at Elgin Park Secondary on Saturday, Jan. 26. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey hosts dodgeball provincials, national tryouts

Team representing Vancouver Dodgeball League includes players from Surrey

A team representing the Vancouver Dodgeball League got to learn “on the fly” during Dodgeball BC’s provincial championships and the national tryouts Saturday (Jan. 26).

Matt Creamer, a Cloverdale resident who was playing with VDL, said the Vancouver/Surrey leagues and Dodgeball BC play a slightly different game. One of the difference is the size of the ball, Dodgeball BC and other leagues across the country, Creamer said, play with a 8.5-inch ball, while the Vancouver-area leagues play with a seven-inch ball.

“We have a completely different mentality where when you pick up a ball in those leagues, you have 10 seconds to throw as an individual,” said Creamer, adding that in the Dodgeball BC games, the team as a whole has 10 seconds to throw a ball.

“Anyone on the team can throw a ball and the 10 seconds starts over, but in our league, the refs count each player individually.”

And with that, Creamer said, teamwork is something they were able to take advantage of during Saturday’s games.

“You see a lot of the teams here, they’ll huddle together and they’ll talk about who’s going to throw. We don’t do that in our leagues at all, so we’re trying to learn that on the fly. That’s pretty much our biggest hurdle,” Creamer said.

Because of the differences in the game, he said, the games in the provincials and tryouts seemed more “slow and methodical.”

“We’re kind of like this weird oddball group that plays a really high-paced version of dodgeball, like a lot of people find it very hectic.”

Creamer said this was the first time the two leagues were “intermingling.”

Creamer and the VDL were one of four full teams participating in the provincial championship and national tryouts, said Torry Slater, the head of selections for Dodgeball BC. The games were played at Elgin Park Secondary.

“The winner of today — of the four teams — gets to go and then of the three ‘losing teams,’ we would then get to pick individuals from any of those losing teams and give them the option to join our individuals team.”

The winner and the individual team then get to travel to Prince Edward Island in April for the nationals for a shot at Team Canada.

Slater said he believes it was in the mid-2000s that dodgeball “really started to ramp up here in Canada.”

“We in B.C. have more just taken on the provincial style in the last two years here, and partaking in the WDBF (World Dodgeball Federation) style of dodgeball.”

Slater said Dodgeball BC, which is based on Vancouver Island, decided to hosts the championship and tryouts in Surrey because of all the players in the Vancouver area. He said Dodgeball BC wanted to open it up to other areas that may not be able to take the ferry over to play.

Slater said the style game played by Dodgeball BC has a bit more structure than what people might remember from playing in school.

“In school, quite frequently, it was used with the rubber balls back in the day that really hurt when you got hit. We use a foam ball, so a lot less painful when you get hit. However, the velocity of the throws is very similar,” he said.

“Besides that, as for the movie goes, it honestly isn’t too far off in the grand theme of what dodgeball is. They’ve just obviously put a little bit of a twist on things and tried to, obviously, make it a bit comedic.”

Asked how dodgeball leagues feel about the movie, Slater said, “It’s not that we don’t like it, but it’s definitely something that we want to take it a little more seriously.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Entertainers address social injustice issues at Super Bowl
Next story
North Delta’s Team Daniels going for gold at junior curling nationals

Just Posted

Surrey hosts dodgeball provincials, national tryouts

Team representing Vancouver Dodgeball League includes players from Surrey

VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle fire on vacant property

Second fire in the area in a little more than a month

Fraser Health warns of reported opioid-laced Xanax found in Surrey

Health authority says there could be ‘large quantities’ ready for distribution

North Delta’s Team Daniels going for gold at junior curling nationals

Big win over the defending Canadian and world champions from Nova Scotia sends Team B.C. to the finals

TransLink investigating allegations mother was berated by bus driver

‘Shocking’ South Surrey incident reported Jan. 24

Super Bowl 53: What you need to know to be game-day ready

New England Patriots to battle against Los Angeles Rams

VIDEO: Kootenay boy, 10, brave in the face of cancer

Fernie Ghostriders vs. Kimberley Dynamiters game to raise funds for young fan fighting cancer

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Retired Lower Mainland police media officer Shinder Kirk remembered

Celebration of life held after Kirk was killed in head-on crash in Nanaimo just before Christmas

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Most Read

l -->