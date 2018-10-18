South Delta Secondary’s Madi Bonikowsky won the junior girls race at Fraser Valley Cross-Country Championships Wednesday in Aldergrove. (Contributed photo)

Surrey runners on winning pace at Fraser Valley Cross-Country Championships

Event held Wednesday at Aldergrove Regional Park

Surrey trail runners were at their best Wednesday at Aldergrove Regional Park, with many local high-schoolers clocking fast times at Fraser Valley Cross-Country Championships.

The two senior races – both of which were six-km –were dominated by Surrey competitors, with Southridge School’s Maya Kobylanski crossing the finish line first among senior girls, and Fleetwood Park’s Jaiveer Tiwana winning gold in the boys race.

Kobylanski clocked a total time of 23 minutes, 32.19 seconds, which was more than 11 seconds ahead of second-place runner Baneet Bains of Surrey’s Princess Margaret Secondary. Two other Surrey competitors rounded out the top 10, with Holy Cross runner Madison Stoochnoff placing eighth and Panorama Ridge’s Alanna Sydenham 10th.

Tiwana, meanwhile, held a healthy lead over the rest of the senior boys pack, and finished the run in just 19:31.36 – 31 seconds ahead of Earl Marriott’s Jeremiah Mackie, who won silver.

Tamanawis Wildcat Tyson Baker was fourth, Semiahmoo’s Mark Potashov and Michael Miller were sixth and ninth, respectively, and Adam Vilio from Holy Cross was eighth.

In the overall team standings, Semiahmoo topped the field in the senior boys division, with Earl Marriott second and Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary fifth. In the senior girls team standings, EMS was the top Surrey school, in seventh.

The Fraser Valley junior races were also chock full of podium finishers with South Surrey connections. South Delta Secondary’s Jonathan Hofer – a visiting student from Switzerland – won the four-km junior boys race, with his South Delta teammate Jacob Bonikowsky was fourth.

Bonikowsky’s twin sister, Madi, was the winner of the four-km junior girls race, as well. Both siblings, along with Hofer, train on the Semiahmoo Peninsula with South Surrey-based Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club.

Other top finishes in the junior boys race included Elgin Park’s Isaac Baker, who was seventh, and Marriott teammates Hudson Irvine and Micah Logie, who were eighth and ninth, respectively.

After Bonikowsky in the girls race, other top local finishers were Fleetwood Park’s Viviana Li, in sixth; Semiahmoo’s Mackenzie Hack, in ninth, and Panorama Ridge Secondary’s Muskaan Waraich, in 10th.

The first race of the day – a three-km circuit through the Aldergrove park trails – saw Grade 8 boys and girls lace up, with Surrey Academy of Learning’s Caiden Lee winning gold in the boys race, in a time of 10:41.79, and Tamanawis runner Mekai Baker finishing fifth.

In the girls competition, North Surrey’s Shea Perry placed eighth.


