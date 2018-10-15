Last year’s Fraser Valley Cross Country championship was marred by torrential rains at Crescent Park. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Surrey runners set for Fraser Valley Cross-country championships

High-school runners to lace up Wednesday in Aldergrove

Some of the best young cross-country runners from the region – including plenty from South Surrey and White Rock – will be lacing up their shoes and hitting the trails in Aldergrove.

Fraser Valley Cross-Country Championships are set for today (Wednesday) at Aldergrove Regional Park (27240 8 Ave.) and will feature runners from schools throughout Surrey.

And if early-season results are any indication, Semiahmoo Peninsula runners could very well find themselves on the podium in Aldergrove.

• SEE ALSO: Cross-country runners battle rain at Fraser Valley Championships

Among the top finishers at a race Oct. 3 in Crescent Park were Semiahmoo Secondary’s Mackenzie Hack (first place, Grade 8 girls), Earl Marriott’s Julia Mackie (second place, junior girls), and Southridge’s Maya Kobylanski (second place, senior girls).

As well, the Oct. 3 junior boys race featured a South Surrey podium sweep, with Elgin Park’s Isaac Baker, White Rock Christian Academy’s Jared Few and Earl Marriott’s Cash Raymond finishing first through third.

Fraser Valley races begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Grade 8 boys and girls race, as well as the para-race, and are followed by junior and senior races later in the afternoon.


