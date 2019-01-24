Surrey soccer player Musico inks with SFU squad

Fleetwood Park Secondary’s Jenieva Musico has signed on with the women’s soccer team at SFU. (submitted photo)

Surrey’s Jenieva Musico is among nine soccer players inked to play for Simon Fraser University’s women’s team (WSOC) next season.

The Fleetwood Park Secondary student, a five-foot-seven defender, currently plays for Surrey United FC.

“Jenieva is a versatile player who has high soccer IQ,” SFU head coach Annie Hamel says in a release Thursday. “She is a player you can rely on to be the solution anywhere on the pitch. She is calm on the ball and consistent in her performances and will no doubt have a positive impact on our squad.”

Musico, an honour-roll student at Fleetwood Park, was a key member of the school team that reached its fifth-straight provincial AAA championship game last June. She was also on the Surrey United team that won the national U15 title in 2017.

“I chose SFU because I love the environment created by the team and the program,” stated Musico, who intends to study at the Beedie School of Business. “I am excited that I can remain in Canada while still getting to compete in the NCAA.”

Other players signed as part of SFU’s 2019 recruiting class are defender Doreen Anane-Bediakoh (Brampton, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary), forward Savannah Bauder (North Vancouver, Carson Graham Secondary), midfielder Kiara Buono (Coquitlam, Centennial Secondary), goalkeeper Kelsey Fisher (North Vancouver, Windsor Secondary), forward/midfielder Jazzi Paulson (Camas, WA), midfielder/defender Amanda Scott (Burnaby, Cariboo Hill Secondary), midfielder Valerie Silva (Coquitlam, Dr. Charles Best Secondary) and forward/midfielder Giuliana Zaurrini (Burnaby, Alpha Secondary).

