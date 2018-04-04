Jenna-lee Baxter (right) in action for SFU against Stanislaus State University. (submitted photo)

Surrey soccer player passes her way to NCAA stats leader for SFU

Fraser Heights grad Jenna-lee Baxter is tops in assists-per-game category

In university soccer, Surrey’s Jenna-lee Baxter is a Grade-A helper — that is, she’s amazing at assisting on goals scored by teammates.

Simon Fraser University announced Wednesday that Baxter, a midfielder, has been recognized by the NCAA as a statistical champ in the assists-per-game category. Her 13 assists in 16 games during the 2017 season gave her a 0.81 average, tops in all of Division II.

It’s the first time since SFU became a member of the NCAA that a women’s soccer player has finished atop a stats category.

“There are over 260 women’s soccer programs in Division II and over 6,000 student-athletes competing,” noted Steve Frost, SFU’s sports information director.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Bulldog’-ish Jenna Baxter returns home from Oregon, from 2016.

Baxter, a Fraser Heights Secondary grad, serves as a set-piece specialist for SFU.

Of her 13 assists, eight of them were on goals scored by sophomore Emma Pringle, Frost said. The pair was selected to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Conference First Team as well as the D2 Conference Commissioners Association All-West Region First Team. In addition, the junior also received the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Third Team honour.

“Jenna is always impactful on the ball,” stated Clan head coach Annie Hamel. “She can create in the run of play with her vision or deliver dangerous set pieces through her technical ability. This achievement is extraordinary for her, our program and the university.”

With the spring semester coming to an end, Baxter and her teammates will use the next few months to prepare for the 2018 season.

The new campaign kicks off with training camp in August followed by a pair a non-conference games at the end of the month against Morehead State and Cal Poly Pomona in Seattle.

“We just ended the spring season and everyone looks a step above where we ended last fall,” Hamel explained. “It’s an exciting time for the program and I have no doubt everyone will come back hungry for next season.”


