Collage of photos of the Holy Cross team’s playoff football game last Saturday at BC Place Stadium, from the Surrey school’s “Daily Crusader” Twitter account (twitter.com/dailycrusader)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Surrey’s Holy Cross a win away from provincial football championship game

Crusaders return to B.C. Place Stadium for semi-final battle against Abbotsford team Saturday

The dream of a 2018 provincial football title is alive for Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders.

The double-A varsity squad will return to B.C. Place Stadium this Saturday (Nov. 24) to play a semi-final game against the Robert Bateman school team from Abbotsford, starting at 11 a.m.

On the line is a trip to the division’s Subway Bowl championship game, which is set for the following Saturday.

To get to the B.C. High School Football semi-final, Holy Cross crushed a Prince George team 47-6 last weekend.

The Conrad Deugau-coached Crusaders were last-place finishers a year ago, but have rebounded big-time. Standout players for Holy Cross this season have included Finn Urqhart, Matt Fraser, Jack Laurin, Andrew Hunt, Silas Marchan and Uyi Ologhola.

• RELATED STORY: Pioneer at Surrey’s Holy Cross school gets call from BC Football Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE to see the Holy Cross team roster.

In other action, at the triple-A level, the top-ranked Lord Tweedsmuir team of Cloverdale fell in a quarter-final game Saturday to New Westminster, 34-16.

Tweedsmuir’s junior varsity team remains in the playoff hunt, however, following a 7-3 quarter-final win over Mt. Douglas at Cloverdale Athletic Park on Nov. 15. The triple-A Panthers will play a semi-final game against Kelowna on Thursday (Nov. 22, 2 p.m.) at W.J. Mouat’s field in Abbotsford; the winner will get to play at B.C. Place during Subway Bowl finals day, Dec. 1.

Game scores, schedules and videos can be found online at bchighschoolfootball.com/652subway.cfm.

