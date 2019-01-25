Surrey’s Koch sizzling for hockey’s hot Giants of WHL

During the winger’s seven-game streak, he has 16 points to match the number on his jersey

Vancouver Giants forward Davis Koch celebrates a goal during the WHL squad’s 3-1 win over Prince Albert Raiders on Thursday night (Jan. 24) at Langley Events Centre. (Photo: Doug Westcott/Vancouver Giants)

Surrey-raised Davis Koch is sizzling right now for the hottest team in the WHL.

The Vancouver Giants winger has scored in each of his past six games, and has seven goals in that span.

On Thursday night at Langley Events Centre, he extended his point streak to seven games in the Giants’ huge 3-1 win over the league-leading Prince Albert Raiders.

During his seven-game streak, Koch has notched 16 points – a number that matches the one on his jersey.

A six-game goal steak, a seven-game point streak and another huge performance tonight from @DKoch17. pic.twitter.com/dNgSVRBpXV — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 25, 2019

The 20-year-old Koch is in his second year with the Giants after playing parts of four seasons with Edmonton Oil Kings. Prior to his time in the Alberta capital, Koch dressed for 34 games with Valley West Hawks of the B.C. Major Midget League and, before that, played at Okanagan Hockey Academy.

The Oil Kings drafted Koch in the second round, 42nd overall, in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft.

At the 2018 trade deadline, he came “home” in a trade with the Giants.

CLICK HERE to see Koch’s stats at eliteprospects.com.

Koch’s current streak has him playing his best hockey, point production-wise, with the G-men.

This season, he has 18 goals and 31 assists for the Giants in 44 games played.

The Giants play their next game on Saturday (Jan. 26), in Kelowna, then back on home ice against the Rockets again Sunday afternoon.

