Surrey’s Maho Harada settles for silver at B.C. Games

Harada loses the gold to Emily Sales in the pre-novice women’s figure skating

Figure skating was one of the most anticipated events at the B.C. Winter Games. (File Photo)

Surrey’s Maho Harada lost the gold to Emily Sales in the pre-novice women’s figure skating event on Day 2 of the 2018 B.C. Winter Games.

Harada’s silver consolidated the second place held by Fraser River Zone 4 in the medal count.

Speaking to Black Press Media, Harada said she was surprised by the silver.

“I have a new jump, the triple-lutz, that I am working on and I got clean on it so that helped,” she said.

Kelowna’s Sales clinched the gold while North Vancouver’s Emily Millard grabbed the final spot on the podium.

Harada said she had a great experience over the course of the event.

“You get to stay with all your friends in a school and travel here on a bus together and then compete with everyone across the province,” she said.

Victoria’s Audrey Darrah and Anmore’s Miku Makita finished off the top five.

Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 leads the medal count with 119 medals, with Fraser River Zone 4 in second with 84 medals. Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 are in third with 76 medals.



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter