Surrey’s Maho Harada settles for silver at B.C. Games

Surrey’s Maho Harada lost the gold to Emily Sales in the pre-novice women’s figure skating event on Day 2 of the 2018 B.C. Winter Games.
Harada’s silver consolidated the second place held by Fraser River Zone 4 in the medal count.
Speaking to Black Press Media, Harada said she was surprised by the silver.
“I have a new jump, the triple-lutz, that I am working on and I got clean on it so that helped,” she said.
Kelowna’s Sales clinched the gold while North Vancouver’s Emily Millard grabbed the final spot on the podium.
Harada said she had a great experience over the course of the event.
“You get to stay with all your friends in a school and travel here on a bus together and then compete with everyone across the province,” she said.
Victoria’s Audrey Darrah and Anmore’s Miku Makita finished off the top five.
Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 leads the medal count with 119 medals, with Fraser River Zone 4 in second with 84 medals. Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 are in third with 76 medals.
yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter