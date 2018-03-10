Surrey’s Miguel Tomley scores astonishing 180 points at B.C. basketball championship

Tamanawis Wildcats player’s name is now atop the record books

Miguel Tomley more than won a bronze medal on Saturday as the Tamanawis Wildcats star’s name is now atop the record books.

Tomley scored an astonishing 66 points in his team’s 100-76 victory over the Belmont Bulldogs on Saturday at the BC 4A boys provincial championships.

The teams were playing for the bronze medal at the Langley Events Centre.

Tomley, who scored 48 points the night before in his team’s 74-67 loss to the Semiahmoo Totems in the semifinals, finished with a combined 180 points over the four games

That set a new total for points at the championships, bettering Queen Charlotte’s Nathan Vogstad who had 167 points in four games in 2014. In fact, the 180 points also topped Cameron Smythe’s tournament record for points over five games, as the Sir Charles Tupper scored 177 in five games back in 2012.

The 66 points are the second most in the history of the tournament, which dates back to 1946.

