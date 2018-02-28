Surrey’s Sanehpreet Basra looks to provincials after training with NextGEN field hockey team

Member of Panthers Field Hockey Club says training camp in California was ‘intense’ but fun

SURREY — Sanehpreet Basra is hoping to be a leader and step out of her ‘box’ as she is hoping to carry forward the experience of training with NextGEN field hockey team into the provincial games.

Sanehpreet, 16, was one of 27 players to be picked to represent Canada in the NextGEN program. These players recently were on a 10-day training trip in Chula Vista, California. The training camp was held from Feb. 7 to Feb. 17.

The NextGEN team were joined by the senior national team and the two teams played few friendlies when their respective programs overlapped.

Sanehpreet, a resident of Surrey, says the training programs were intense.

“It really showed me what level Canadian team is on and especially with the new coach that they have, he is really pushing them hard,” she said. “It really makes me push myself even harder and do my best.”

The NextGEN players were between 15 to 21 and were training under national team coach Steph Andrews and several other assistant coaches.

“It was really a crazy experience but it was really fun,” Sanehpreet said. “I have seen a whole new side and it has shown me where I stand and I really need to work on those aspects.”

The provincial games begin in April and the national championships happen in July.

“That’s something I’m looking forward to,” she said of the national games. “I’m pretty excited about it.”

Sanehpreet plays for Panthers Field Hockey Club and is coached by her father Harjinder Basra. Her sister Prabhneet Basra, who is studying at Lock Haven University, Pennsylvania, is also a hockey player and played in the Vancouver Women’s Field Hockey Association league.

“Hockey runs in our blood,” she said. “I really wanna play in the Olympics for the Canadian team and one day win the gold medal.”



