Surrey’s Semiahmoo Secondary takes silver in B.C. basketball championship

Semiahmoo Secondary faces off against Burnaby South in the B.C. 4A boys basketball final on March 10 at Langley Events Centre. (Photos: Greg Laychak Black Press)

Burnaby South and Semiahmoo squads faced off in the B.C. 4A boys basketball final in Langley

The Semiahmoo Totems cut the lead down from 16 to eight points, but could not get any closer, falling 80-72 to the Burnaby South Rebels.

The two squads faced off in the BC 4A boys basketball final on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre.

The Totems, seeded No. 6, never led in the game against the No. 8 Rebels.

“Hats off to (Burnaby South), they shot really well,” said Semiahmoo coach Ed Lefurgy.

The Rebels shot 42.5 per cent from the field compared to the Totems’ 33.3 per cent.

“We just didn’t get some bounces and we didn’t really create our own luck.”

Vlad Mihaila led Semiahmoo with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Adam Paige had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Both players were also named first team all-stars and Paige also picked up the tournament’s most outstanding defensive player.

Gold was obviously the goal, but Lefurgy said it was a great season regardless of the outcome.

“We got to this game, gave ourselves an opportunity and anything can happen in that situation,” he said. “This is where I believed we could get to. It is nice to walk away as a coach knowing that we did as best as we could.”

While the loss stings, Lefurgy said he told his team he was proud of them and that down the road, the final score won’t be important.

“We are not going to remember the feeling we have right now when we are old guys and sit around and talk about it.”

Surrey duo also all-stars

Tamanawis Wildcats’ Miguel Tomley, who set a new tournament scoring record with 180 points over the four games, and Holy Cross Crusaders’ Uyi Ologhola were first and second team selections, respectively.

The Wildcats won the bronze medal while the Crusaders finished sixth.



