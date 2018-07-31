Tamanawis Wildcat Miguel Tomley has committed to the NCAA’s Santa Clara University. (Garrett James photo)

Tamanawis hoops star commits to Santa Clara University

Surrey’s Miguel Tomley to play at Steve Nash’s alma mater in 2019/20

A Surrey basketball player considered by many to be one of the top high school basketball players in the province is following in the footsteps of Steve Nash – the best player to ever come out of B.C.

Miguel Tomley, a six-foot-three guard from Tamanawis Secondary, announced via Twitter July 29 that he had committed to the NCAA’s Santa Clara University, where Nash – like Tomley, also a six-foot-three guard – played from 1992-‘96.

Tomley will not join the Santa Clara program until the 2019/20 season, and next season will play prep basketball in Ontario. He had originally committed to play next season with a different California-based NCAA team, the California Baptist University Lancers, but de-committed to that program in February.

He could not be reached for comment by Peace Arch News.

Tomley was a well-known talent prior to the most recent hoops season – he made a splash provincially as a Grade 10, and then spent part of the next season playing an Ontario prep academy – but he left his mark on the local high-school scene at provincials last March.

At B.C. quad-A championships at the Langley Events Centre, Tomley set a tournament scoring record with 180 points in four games – including a 66-point outburst against the Belmont Bulldogs in the bronze-medal game. The night before, he dropped 48 points in a semifinal loss to the Semiahmoo Totems.

Last April, he also became the first-ever player from the Surrey school district to be selected for the Biosteel All-Canadian game.

At the time, his coach at Tamanawis, Mike McKay told PAN his star pupil was “collecting his due accolades.”

“The true impact he has left in the local basketball community will be seen in the years to come,” the coach continued.

“The amount of kids we had at our games this year to watch and cheer for Miguel was pretty cool to see. Hopefully, his hard work has inspired younger players to put in that same amount of time and effort.

“I don’t think you could find many people in this province who would say he isn’t the best player.”

Previous story
Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Just Posted

Two White Rock RCMP officers assaulted

Officers not yet back to work Tuesday

Tamanawis hoops star commits to Santa Clara University

Surrey’s Miguel Tomley to play at Steve Nash’s alma mater in 2019/20

Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze cut into Vancouver Giants logo

Cloverdale’s corn maze opens for its 19th season on Aug. 26

Metchosin councillor killed in South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

Dog’s death prompts calls for safer rail crossing in Delta Nature Reserve

Unsanctioned crossing where the dog died frequently used by park visitors

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t started a regular season game since December 2015 with the Cleveland Browns

Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Nursing student Danielle Kane, 31, was shot in the spine while trying to help other victims in attack

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Most Read

l -->