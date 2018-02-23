Miguel Tomley and his Tamanawis Wildcat teammates will square off against W.J. Mouat Sunday night in the final game of the Fraser Valley quad-A senior boys basketball championship. (Garrett James photo)

Tamanawis to play Mouat in Fraser Valley hoops final

Fraser Valley quad-A senior boys basketball tournament wraps up Sunday

The Fraser Valley’s final four is set, with just one day of competition left at Fraser Valley quad-A senior boys basketball championships.

On Sunday evening at the Langley Events Centre, the Tamanawis Wildcats will square off against Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Hawks for top spot in the Valley at 8 p.m., and that game will be preceded by the Semiahmoo Totems battling the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers in the bronze-medal game at 6 p.m.

The championship game was set up Thursday night, after Tamanawis – which lost last year’s Valley final to Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators – defeated Tweedsmuir 90-78 in one semifinal, and Mouat upset Semiahmoo 71-63 in the other semi.

The Hawks entered Fraser Valleys as the No. 7-ranked quad-A team in B.C., while the Totems were No. 3.

All four teams had already qualified for provincials, which are set for March 7-10 at the LEC. In total, seven teams from the Fraser Valley region advance to provincials; the fifth and sixth teams to qualify are Terry Fox and Walnut Grove secondaries. The seventh and final spot will be decided Sunday, when Surrey’s Holy Cross takes on Pinetree from Coquitlam.

For full Fraser Valley tournament results, visit www.fvbball.org/playoffs/aaaa-boys-draw

