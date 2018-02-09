Tamanawis Wildcats topple Semiahmoo Totems in hoops rematch

Just a few weeks after the Semiahmoo Totems senior boys toppled the Tamanawis Wildcats to win the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic, the Newton-based squad got their revenge.

On Thursday night on their home court, the ‘Cats defeated the Totems 73-66 to win the final game of the Fraser Valley Southwest Division playoffs – the first-round of action as teams take aim at a spot at provincial championships next month in Langley.

Thursday’s final score, and seven-point margin of victory, is similar to the RCMP final, which Semiahmoo won 73-64, providing further proof on how closely matched the two teams are. Both teams have been ranked highly in provincial quad-A rankings – both have been as high as No. 2 in the province at points this season. The most recent rankings – released Feb. 7 prior to the Southwest Division showdown – had Tamanawis at No. 2 in B.C, and the Totems at No. 5.

Both teams advance to the next round of playoffs – the Fraser Valley championships, which are set to run Feb. 21-25. From there, the top teams will move on to provincials, which will be hosted at the Langley Events Centre in March.

Senior girls teams from across the city are also set for Fraser Valleys this week. At the triple-A level – which includes all south-end and Cloverdale squads – teams were to be seeded on Sunday, with the tournament tipping off yesterday (Tuesday) after Peace Arch News’ press deadline.

Senior girls triple-A provincial championships – which will feature 16 teams – will also be held at the LEC, from Feb. 28-March 3.