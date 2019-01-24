Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

If Tyler Tardi is going to mark his first lose in the championships to any team, he’d probably feel better knowing a relative emerged victorious.

Team BC, headed up by Tardi, is at the New Holland Canadian Juniors this week in Prince Albert, Sask., and he and his squad (based out of Langley) fell early this morning to their first defeat in eight games.

The local boys gave up sole possession of first place after losing their first game of the championship to Manitoba, 7-4. That team is skipped by Assiniboine’s J.T. Ryan, but the Prairie team also features Tardi’s cousin, Jacques Gauthier (who played with Team Tardi when they scooped the World junior championships in Scotland last March).

After falling to Manitoba this morning, the team regrouped and hit the ice again over the lunch hour. They just came off the ice from a game against Quebec, winning 6-4. Quebec conceded heading into the 10th end.

The British Columbia team is made up of Tardi (a Cloverdale skip who plays out of the Langley Curling Centre), Sterling Middleton (the third who hails from Fort. St. John, and curls out of New Westminster), Matthew Hall (second, who lives in Cloverdale but also plays out of the Langley rink), and Alex Horvath (the lead who plays out of Victoria). The coach is Tyler’s father, Paul. This is the first time, since the team’s inception, that Tyler’s older Brother, Jordan isn’t playing with the junior team. He aged out at the end of last season.

The championship pool continues tomorrow, when Team BC takes on Nova Scotia during another early morning game.

The semifinals are set for Saturday and the finals are on Sunday. The same games also will be streamed live in the U.S. onESPN3.CLICK HERE for streaming and broadcast information.

The winning teams will represent Canada at the 2019World Junior Championships, running Feb. 16 to 23 , in Liverpool, N.S.

People can find all the scores and standings by linking to the scoreboard on the event website,at:www.curling.ca/2019juniors.

