Newcomers to Team Tardi (a.k.a. Team BC) are Alex Horvath and Matthew Hall. (Anita Tardi/Special to Black Press)

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

If Tyler Tardi is going to mark his first lose in the championships to any team, he’d probably feel better knowing a relative emerged victorious.

Team BC, headed up by Tardi, is at the New Holland Canadian Juniors this week in Prince Albert, Sask., and he and his squad (based out of Langley) fell early this morning to their first defeat in eight games.

The local boys gave up sole possession of first place after losing their first game of the championship to Manitoba, 7-4. That team is skipped by Assiniboine’s J.T. Ryan, but the Prairie team also features Tardi’s cousin, Jacques Gauthier (who played with Team Tardi when they scooped the World junior championships in Scotland last March).

After falling to Manitoba this morning, the team regrouped and hit the ice again over the lunch hour. They just came off the ice from a game against Quebec, winning 6-4. Quebec conceded heading into the 10th end.

The British Columbia team is made up of Tardi (a Cloverdale skip who plays out of the Langley Curling Centre), Sterling Middleton (the third who hails from Fort. St. John, and curls out of New Westminster), Matthew Hall (second, who lives in Cloverdale but also plays out of the Langley rink), and Alex Horvath (the lead who plays out of Victoria). The coach is Tyler’s father, Paul. This is the first time, since the team’s inception, that Tyler’s older Brother, Jordan isn’t playing with the junior team. He aged out at the end of last season.

The championship pool continues tomorrow, when Team BC takes on Nova Scotia during another early morning game.

The semifinals are set for Saturday and the finals are on Sunday. The same games also will be streamed live in the U.S. onESPN3.CLICK HERE for streaming and broadcast information.

The winning teams will represent Canada at the 2019World Junior Championships, running Feb. 16 to 23 , in Liverpool, N.S.

People can find all the scores and standings by linking to the scoreboard on the event website,at:www.curling.ca/2019juniors.

RECENT COVERAGE:

SATURDAY COVERAGE: Tardi earns first victory in quest for third national title

SUNDAY COVERAGE: Team BC defeats its hosts at junior curling nationals Sunday

MONDAY COVERAGE: Day 3 brings fourth win for the Langley-based Team BC

TUESDAY COVERAGE: Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

WEDNESDAY COVERAGE: Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

Previous story
Indoor mini triathlon returns to Guildford rec centre in February
Next story
North Delta boys and girls soccer clubs considering merger

Just Posted

Surrey Khalsa School honours 11-year-old speed skater

Grade 6 student Prabhnoor Grewal competed in the B.C. Long Track Championship Jan. 19 and 20

From Pogs to Magic, White Rock hobby store marks 25 years

Grey Haven Hobbies and Games has been a fixture in the city since 1994

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

Man suspected of groping women at three different stores in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for their help

North Delta boys and girls soccer clubs considering merger

Move to help boost player retention, bring in higher-quality coaching and share skill development costs

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

But Vancouver, Surrey mayors say it’s key to get the line built and grab senior funding

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Most Read

l -->