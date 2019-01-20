Team BC defeats its hosts at junior curling nationals Sunday

Tyler Tardi and his team have played and won three games in the Canadian championships, so far.

Team BC came off the ice in Saskatchwan this evening with their third consecutive game win in the junior curling championships, which moves them a step closer to retain their national title.

Team BC, a.k.a. Langley’s Team Tardi, defeated the host team from Saskatchewan Sunday night, by the score of 5-3.

Their first two games on Saturday came in the early morning and early evening, and earned the quartet two wins. This game tonight made it three in a row.

Team BC’s junior men’s team is made up of Tyler Tardi (a Cloverdale skip, who plays out of the Langley Curling Centre), Sterling Middleton (the third, who hails from Fort. St. John), Matthew Hall (second, who lives in Surrey but also plays out of the Langley rink), and Alex Horvath (the lead out of Victoria).

They’re at the New Holland Canadian Juniors in Prince Albert, Sask. this week, hoping to defend the national title Team Tardi has held for the past two years – with a mix of different players.

The team won its first game against the Yukon 10-2, then took on Nunavut Saturday evening, winning 14-1.

RECENT COVERAGE: Tardi earns first victory in quest for third national title

Following Saturday’s play, Tardi and Middleton both spoke briefly with Black Press.

“We are taking each game, one step at a time,” Tardi said.

Middleton added: “It’s a long week, but we are excited to keep going.”

• Stay tuned for more on the Team BC quest for the national title

 

Previous story
White Rock Whalers set to host PJHL prospects game
Next story
VIDEO: Three-peat for Semiahmoo at basketball’s Surrey RCMP Classic

Just Posted

South Surrey mother didn’t have the intent to kill her daughter: defence

Closing submissions in case of Lisa Batstone underway

North Delta footie league to hold try-it clinics

North Delta Junior Australian Football League to show kids in grades 3 to 7 the basics of the sport

Surrey woman plans to travel after winning $500,000

Frances Jarvos bought her winning ticket at Willowbrook Mall in Langley

Crime in Surrey dropped by four per cent in 2018 from 2017, city’s top cop says

Surrey RCMP OIC sharing the news with council Monday as city transitions to city police force

Child struck because driver didn’t clear ice from windshield, say Delta police

The child wasn’t seriously hurt and the driver was ticketed for driving with an obstructed view

UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

China demands US drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

China detained two Canadians on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng

9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses

Things to know about the giant Pacific octopus, which is naturally found in the waters of the U.S. West coast, the Aleutian Islands and Japan

Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations

Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought

B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

Anti-pipeline group wants NEB to consider impact of emissions, climate change

Stand.earth filed NEB motion asking to apply same standard to the project as it did with Energy East pipeline

Parole granted for drunk driver who killed B.C. RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

Most Read

l -->