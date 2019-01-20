Team BC defeats its hosts at junior curling nationals Sunday

Tyler Tardi and his team have played and won three games in the Canadian championships, so far.

Team BC came off the ice in Saskatchwan this evening with their third consecutive game win in the junior curling championships, which moves them a step closer to retain their national title.

Team BC, a.k.a. Langley’s Team Tardi, defeated the host team from Saskatchewan Sunday night, by the score of 5-3.

Their first two games on Saturday came in the early morning and early evening, and earned the quartet two wins. This game tonight made it three in a row.

Team BC’s junior men’s team is made up of Tyler Tardi (a Cloverdale skip, who plays out of the Langley Curling Centre), Sterling Middleton (the third, who hails from Fort. St. John), Matthew Hall (second, who lives in Surrey but also plays out of the Langley rink), and Alex Horvath (the lead out of Victoria).

They’re at the New Holland Canadian Juniors in Prince Albert, Sask. this week, hoping to defend the national title Team Tardi has held for the past two years – with a mix of different players.

The team won its first game against the Yukon 10-2, then took on Nunavut Saturday evening, winning 14-1.

Following Saturday’s play, Tardi and Middleton both spoke briefly with Black Press.

“We are taking each game, one step at a time,” Tardi said.

Middleton added: “It’s a long week, but we are excited to keep going.”

• Stay tuned for more on the Team BC quest for the national title