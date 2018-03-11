B.C. sledge hockey player James Gemmell is part of the team at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games. Melanie Law photo

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

B.C. resident James Gemmell plays defence for Canada’s para-hockey team, which earned its second shutout victory in as many days with a 10-0 win over Italy at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games Sunday night in Gangneung, Korea.

In its two games played, Canada has outscored its opponents 27-0.

• Ben Delaney’s (Ottawa, Ont.) hat trick led the way for the Canadian squad, which scored three times in the first period and added four more in the second stand and three more in the final frame.

• James Dunn (Wallacetown, Ont.) and Liam Hickey (St. John’s, N.L.) added a pair of goals, while Dominic Cozzolino (Mississauga, Ont.), Adam Dixon (Midland, Ont.) and Tyler McGregor (Forest, Ont.) chipped in with a goal each.

• Bryan Sholomicki (Winnipeg, Man.) added three assists in the game.

• Corbin Watson (Kingsville, Ont.) recorded the victory between the pipes.

Canada also marked a milestone in the third period when its ninth goal in the game marked the 1,000th goal Canada has scored since Hockey Canada took over the sledge hockey program in 2004.

“I thought Italy started the game playing us pretty strong physically, they plugged up the neutral zone and we had to adjust to that,” said Canada’s Para Hockey Team head coach Ken Babey.

“We got rolling and tonight it was nice to see Delaney and Dunn and a few of the newer players come on to the horizon so to speak. It’s good to have team depth and I like the way we’re playing as a team.”

In his first Paralympic experience, Dunn, 17, said he’s trying not to be nervous or overly excited.

“I just want to go out there and play my game. It is fun and a bit overwhelming. but it’s been an incredible experience so far.”

Delaney said he’s proud of the team’s effort through two games.

“I feel we’re a strong team and we’ve worked really hard to get where we are. It’s nice seeing us progressing and getting better every day.

“Looking at Norway, we expect a good hard game again. We just need to do our best to stick to our systems and play hard.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada off to mixed start on Day 1 of Vancouver Sevens rugby series
Next story
Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Just Posted

UPDATE: South Surrey overpass re-opens after three months

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 was announced Friday to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Surrey RCMP investigate Sunday morning shooting in Newton

Witness says pile of bullet casings were left at scene but no victims have been found

Surrey’s Semiahmoo Secondary takes silver in B.C. basketball championship

Burnaby South and Semiahmoo squads faced off in the B.C. 4A boys basketball final in Langley

Surrey’s Miguel Tomley scores astonishing 180 points at B.C. basketball championship

Tamanawis Wildcats player’s name is now atop the record books

UPDATE: Surrey shooting victim ID’d as Delta resident

IHIT says victim ‘known to police’

SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo First Nation powwow

Event to continue Sunday

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Large brush fire by the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge

Firefighters responded to the call just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon

Road into Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge open

The road had been closed from the entrance to the park since Feb. 14

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

Businesses, non-profits, local governments are feeling the pinch of payroll tax

Most Read

l -->