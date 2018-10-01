Vancouver Canucks put veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers

He may head to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League

The Vancouver Canucks have placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers, the club announced Monday.

Gagner, 29, signed with Vancouver as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2017, agreeing to a three-year, US$9.45-million contract.

The native of London, Ont., was coming off a career-high 50-point season with Columbus Blue Jackets, but mustered just 10 goals and 21 assists in 2017-18 with the Canucks.

READ MORE: Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

READ MORE: Canucks 1 of 4 Canadian NHL teams without captain

In 770 career games with the Canucks, Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers, Gagner has 152 goals and 281 assists.

If he clears waivers, the sixth overall pick by Edmonton at 2007 NHL draft will be assigned to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

The Canucks also announced Monday that forward Darren Archibald has to be put on waivers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal
Next story
Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Just Posted

‘Rock n’ roll hotel’ in the works at Surrey’s Flamingo Events Centre

Rooms at King George Blvd. converted into rehearsal studios, others for band shelter

Hayne asks city to look into wider handicap parking spots in Surrey

Meanwhile, LeFranc suggests city install wheelchair ramp in front of Holland Park fountain

Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard residing in city under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

Surrey mayor, longtime councillors say farewell at final meeting pre-election

Together, Hepner and councillors Mary Martin and Judy Villeneuve have served a combined 55 years on council

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Snowfall continues for Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

Most Read

l -->